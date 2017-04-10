Annual poker run to benefit JAFC, Special Olympics

The 15th annual Ride the Ridge Poker Run will kick off Saturday, April 15 in the parking lot of Stage in Forrest City.

The event raises money for Special Olympics Arkansas and Junior Auxiliary of Forrest City.

Joey Astin, with the St. Francis Area Developmental Center, said, “We’re really looking forward to the event and we’re inviting everyone to come out and have a good time supporting Forrest City Junior Auxiliary and our Special Olympic Athletes throughout the area.”

Bikers and riders will begin registering at 8 a.m. The cost of registration will be $25 per biker and $15 per rider, which will include a door prize ticket and a T-shirt (based on availability). Those interested in preregistration can do so at the St. Francis Area Developmental Center office located at 448 N. Rosser Street in Forrest City.

“Preregistration does guarantee t-shirt size for our bikers and riders. If they wait until Saturday morning to register, the t-shirt sizes will only be available until we run out of that size,” said Astin.

The first bike will leave the lot at 10 a.m., and follow the route which ends at Central Arkansas Turbines at the Forrest City Municipal Airport. Stops along the route include Village Creek State Park, Food Giant in Harrisburg, Circle N in Cherry Valley and Hess One-Stop in Wynne.

At the airport, door prize drawings and the auction will begin after the last bike reaches the airport around 3 p.m.

“You know, this started 15 years ago with Anita Vandiver, who was our field representative at the time. I’d really like to compliment her on her vision and on the success of the event over the years, and we want to make each new year just as successful. So we’re inviting everyone to come on out and have a good time and support the Forrest City Junior Auxiliary and our Special Olympic athletes throughout the area.”

General admission to the poker run will be $15. The poker run will include crawfish, barbecue and refreshments, a 50/50 drawing, and live music.

Live music performances include Live Wire, The Headliners, Juke Box Zeros, Exit 241 and a jam session for band who have played the event in the past.

For more information, contact Astin at 870-270-7573 or by email at sfadc@cloud.com.