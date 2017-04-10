Blue Devils take ‘mercy rule’ win over Forrest City

The Forrest City Mustangs were held to just three runs on seven hits Friday in a blended conference game at West Memphis.

The Blue Devils pounded out 11 hits in their 18-3 five inning “mercy rule” win over the Mustangs.

Trajan Norment led the Mustangs with three hits and scored one run. Hunter Miller had two hits, while Noah Thomas and Monterrion Allen had one hit each.

Thomas, Miller and Morris McNutt combined to handle the Mustang pitching duties.

West Memphis plated 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning and added eight more in the bottom of the fourth.

The Mustangs scored all three runs in the top of the fifth inning.

The Mustangs are scheduled to host Wynne on Monday for a junior varsity doubleheader, West Memphis on Tuesday for a second varsity game and Paragould on Thursday for a 5A-East varsity conference doubleheader.

••••

Palestine-Wheatley defeated White County Central 6-0 on Friday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout in the second game of the Patriots scheduled doubleheader.

Will Nash struck out Ricky Perez to finish off the game.

Palestine-Wheatley scored on a double by Lane Teal in the second inning.

Teal started and earned the pitching victory for the Patriots working six innings without allowing a run while giving up four hits with nine strikeouts.

The Patriots pounded out seven hits with Peyton Fogg and Nash each collecting two hits each.

In the first game of the conference doubleheader, Nash didn’t allow a single run as the Patriots shut out White County Central 10-0.

Nash allowed just one hit and ended the game with a strikeout.

Palestine-Wheatley scored four runs in the fourth inning, using a double by Drake Fowler, a walk by Fogg, and a fielder’s choice by Chase Worley.