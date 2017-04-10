Blue Team finishes strong in Senior Classic

The Blue Team started fast and finished strong in the 12th annual Senior Classic boys basketball game played Saturday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym, winning 92-86.

Jonesboro’s Salisu Yahaya was named the MVP of the game as he finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks for the Blue Team.

The Blue Team ended the first quarter on an 8-2 run and led 28-18 after one.

In the second quarter, the Blue Team began the quarter by hitting seven of its first nine shots.

A dunk from Darius Eskridge put the Blue Team up 42-25 and a layup from David Ballard pushed the lead to 50-29 with 3:35 left in the half.

The Blue Team led 59-37 at halftime.

In the girls game, Pocahontas point guard Ashlyn Ellis scored a game-high 26 points and registered eight assists, and Valley View forward Rachael Wilson added 23 points, to lead the White team to an 85-81 victory over Blue in the 12th annual Senior Classic on Saturday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.