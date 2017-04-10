Lady Patriots take 10-0 win over White County Central

Palestine-Wheatley senior pitcher Summer Maxwell held White County Central scoreless and the Lady Patriots put 10 runs on the board to take a 10-0 win in the second game of a conference doubleheader played Friday.

Maxwell held WCC to just three hits and struck out Kaitlyn Mitchell to end the game.

The Lady Patriots scored on an RBI double by Hannah Watlington and a walk by Caroline Jones in the first inning to take the early lead.

The Lady Patriots Varsity scored four runs in the sixth inning, using a triple by Autum Maxwell, a double by Jones, and a double by Sarah Brewer.

Maxwell earned the win for the Lady Patriots Varsity, pitching six innings without giving up a run while allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Maxwell, Brewer, and Maxwell each collected two hits to lead the Lady Patriots.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Macayla Henry drove in four runs to lead the Lady Patriots past WCC 15-6.

Henry drove in runs on a single in the second and a double in the seventh.

After falling behind in the first inning, P-W plated three runs in the second inning on a Harris RBI single and the Lady Patriots plated six runs in the seventh inning helped by a double from Henry, a groundout by Watlington, a triple by Jones, and a single by Brewer.

White County Central scored three runs in the fourth inning.

Mary Beth Foster earned the win for Palestine-Wheatley getting the pitching start and going the distance allowing six runs on eight hits, and striking out seven.