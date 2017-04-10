Mustangs run second at Vilonia track meet

The Forrest City Mustangs competed Thursday at the Jerry Roberts Memorial Relays held at Vilonia and finished second overall at the meet.

Vilonia won the meet with 124 points, while the Mustangs finished with 112 points. Maumelle finished third with 77 and Nettleton put up 68 points to finish fourth.

“I saw improvements in some areas but we still have a lot of work to do to defend our conference and state championship from 2016,” Forrest City interim head coach Michael Humphrey said. “The guys are progressing though trying to get 10th graders to replace seniors is not so easy. But if the guys keep working hard then we shall see what the results will be.”

Kendriel Johnson ran to first-place finishes in the 100 and 200-meter sprints.

Johnson won the 100-meter sprint with a time of 11.40 and posted a time of 23.47 in winning the 200-meter sprint. Dontaye Summers ran second in the 200 with a time of 23.48 and won the 400-meter sprint with a time of 52.13. Derrick Parker ran fifth in 55.17

Kavion Summerville ran to a first place finish in the 110-meter hurdles posting a winning time of 16.55

Kendrick Hunter ran seventh in the 800-meter with a time of 2:18.31 and Lacorious Williams finished eighth with a time of 2:18.35

Stephen Lane finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.53, while Summerville finished fourth with a time of 43.73. Both times were personal bests for both Mustangs.

Johnson won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, four inches while Arthur Dale finished fourth at 20 feet 4 inches

Johnson also won the triple jump clearing 42 feet, nine inches while Parker was fourth with a jump of more than 40 feet.

Alzerio Williams placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet 3.5 inches

Forrest City won the mile relay using the foursome of Summers, Johnson, Hunter and Parker in a time of 3:37.10.

The Palestine-Wheatley Patriots also competed at the Jerry Roberts Memorial and finished ninth overall using just four Patriots.

Antwan Dawson ran second behind Forrest City’s Johnson in the 100-meter sprint while Tony Bonds ran 14th in the 200-meter meter sprint in a time of 12.41.

Bonds ran 14th in the 400-meter sprint, while teammate Zack McCall ran 18th.

Dawson ran 12th in the 800-meter in 2:22.36, while Dakota Smith finished seventh in the mile run, which also included McCall and Forrest City’s Dewayne Moore.

P-W’s Smith ran 10th in the two-mile run.

Palestine-Wheatley ran fifth in the two-mile relay.

Senior Girls

Running at the Jerry Roberts Memorial Relays, Forrest City’s Tamera McDaniel ran ninth in the 100-meter sprint while Kourtney Blanchett finished 14th. McDaniel ran 10th in the 200-meter sprint and Jaisha Jones finished fourth in the 400-meter sprint.

Mya Green and Celeste Breathitt represented the Lady Mustangs in the mile run while Green also ran the two mile event.

McDaniel finished third in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.36 and Destiney Summers ran sixth.