FC man arrested for machete attack

A Forrest City man accused of attacking his sister and her boyfriend with a machete was arrested on Sunday.

Joshua Richards, 20, 303 Roosevelt St., was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with first-degree battery for allegedly striking his sister and her boyfriend with a machete in January.

According to a Forrest City Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of North Washington Street just before 10:30 p.m., on Jan. 20, in reference to someone being hit in the head and arm with a machete.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the victims, Richards’ 16-year-old sister and her boyfriend, Pierre Johnson, 20, also of Forrest City. According to the report, Richards arrived at the location and attempted to fight both his sister and Johnson. The victims told police that Richards then grabbed a machete and began swinging it at them.

According to the report, Richards struck his sister in the back of the head and Johnson on the left hand. Both were rendered aid at the scene by emergency medical technicians.

The area was searched, but Richards was not located. A warrant was issued, and served on Sunday. Richards is charged with first-degree battery, a Class Y felony.