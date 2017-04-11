FCPL Board OKs revised budget to fit city’s specs

The Forrest City Public Library’s Board of Trustees approved a revised 2017 budget during a meeting held Monday evening.

Library director Arlisa Harris told board members she was asked by the Forrest City City Clerk’s office, which files the library’s annual budget, to condense the already approved budget in order to make it uniform according to the office’s budget format.

“I received a request from the City Clerk’s office that we uniform our budget to look more in-line with what they are able to put into their system. I didn’t change anything in terms of numbers, I just adjusted the format. For example, they don’t care to know who makes what, they just want one line that says salaries. Everything is just under broader categories now. Again, nothing is budgeted differently, the budget you approved earlier is just in a different format.”

Harris told board members of a proposal for bids to lay fiber optic lines to increase the library’s Internet speed for customers.

“There is a proposal for fiber optic connection through the E-Rate funding program, which is a service support program for schools and libraries. Having fiber optics installed would increase our Internet speed substantially. Our Internet speed is fine as it is, but since this program is in place and they will pay 90 percent of the installation fee, I feel we might as well go ahead and have the fastest speed we can. This can also be a benefit to us if the library were to expand or anything like that,” said Harris.

Harris said the proposal for fiber optics has been posted and bids are due by May 8, which is also the date of the library board’s next meeting.

While the board agreed increased Internet speed would be positive for the library, board member Sandra Wright asked Harris to be aware of the local capabilities for change in technology.

“You know, that’s great and if we can go ahead and lay the lines for this and have it ready, I think we will be ahead of the game, but be aware that the newest technology may not match up to the older lines that are already laid across the city,” she said. “This was a problem with my personal Internet and television service. I bought this service, but when it came down to installing it and using it, I could not do everything that I was told it would allow me to do because Forrest City did not, at that time, have fiber optics laid and they had to give me another option.

“Again, I think it’s a good thing, just be aware of the technological capability around you while they are installing this,” she said.

Harris also gave board members an update on the library’s Volunteer Assistance Tax Assistance Program.

“We are winding down. Our last day will be on April 17. I think it has been successful and worth the training and software. We definitely need more volunteers. That has made things a little more difficult, but all in all, I think it has gone very well this year.”

Board chairman Lindsay Hodges asked how many people have used the service, and if there was a set goal volunteers and library staff planned to reach.

“When I checked last week we had served just over 40 people. While we did not have a goal set, the IRS did give us a goal of 50 people for our first year, so we’ve come close and we’ve still got a few days where we will be offering the service,” said Harris.

Volunteers will be scheduling appointments for the VITA program through April 17, and walk-ins will be accepted on Friday, April 14, and Monday, April 17.

Board members were asked to consider an ad sponsor request for a local high school yearbook, but declined, deciding it would be unfair to sponsor such advertisements.

“It seems like several years ago, we decided that if we did one yearbook or calendar ad, we would have to accept all of the ones that came our way, which would just be beyond feasibility for the library,” said Hodges.

The board agreed and voted against sponsoring the ad.

According to the library’s monthly newsletter, the next meeting of the book club will be held on April 26 at 11 a.m. Book club participants will be discussing “Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina,” by Misty Copeland.

For more information about library programs or to schedule an appointment with a VITA volunteer, call the library at 870-633-5646.