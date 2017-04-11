Shooting suspect arrested after police standoff

The suspect in a Saturday night shooting is behind bars after a standoff with police that officers would later describe as a “scary situation.”

Bobby T. Malone, 33, 2019 Walnut St., was arrested late Saturday and charged with battery, fleeing and resisting arrest after allegedly shooting a man on Traylor Street.

According to a Forrest City Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Walsh Street to respond to reports of a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim, identified as Roderick Hamilton, 28, also of Forrest City, had bullet entry wounds on his left forearm and the left side of his body. According to the report, Hamilton would only tell police that he had been shot one street over, on Traylor Street, by Malone.

Police issued a call to all surrounding officers, including St. Francis County Sheriff’s deputies, for Malone and the tan Chevrolet Suburban he was believed to be driving.

FCPD officers then observed a vehicle matching the description, and were able to get behind it as it travelled through the intersection of Buford and Division streets. Just before FCPD officers initiated a stop on the vehicle, a tan Chevrolet Suburban sped through the intersection of Division and Cook streets with SFCSO deputies in pursuit.

According to the report, the suspect’s vehicle was headed in the direction of the FCPD officer, who then exited the patrol car with his service weapon drawn and ordered Malone to stop. At gunpoint, Malone was advised to put the vehicle in park. He complied, but refused to show officers his hands.

According to the report, Malone then began to hold the vehicle’s accelerator down causing the engine to roar and smoke to emit from under the hood. He was repeatedly ordered by both FCPD and SFCSO officers to let off the accelerator, but refused.

With the vehicle still in park and the driver’s side window down, officers made the decision to deploy a Taser at Malone’s chest area.

According to the report, the Taser made good contact, completed its cycle and Malone was ordered to exit the vehicle with his hands raised. When he refused, officers attempted to remove Malone from the vehicle.

According to the report, Malone resisted and reached for the gear shift. After officers initiated the Taser a second time, Malone exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officers then ordered the passenger, later identified as Charles Cooley, 46, 122 Shady Oaks, to exit the vehicle with his hands raised. According to the report, Cooley ignored police orders at gun point and reach down on the left side of his seat.

In what the FCPD report described as a “scary situation,” officers decided to grab Cooley by his shirt rather and remove him from the vehicle rather than use deadly force. He was placed in custody, and found to be in possession of a knife. According to the report, a crowd had gathered around the incident. While attempting to keep the crowd under control, the officer who Tased Malone realized that his body camera had not been turned on, according to the report.

According to the FCPD report, Malone continued to resist officers as they attempted to place him into a patrol unit. Officers also reported that Malone repeatedly threatened the life of an officer, even after he was brought in the station and “talked down.”

During the booking processes, Malone told police that he and Cooley had been shot at, according to the report. Cooley told police that they had not seen the last of him, saying he was not involved in the incident. According to the report, both men were booked without any further incident.

Malone and Cooley are each charged with first-degree battery, a Class Y felony, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Malone was also charged with fleeing by vehicle, terroristic threatening, no seatbelt and no insurance. Cooley was cited for public intoxication and carrying a weapon.

Both men were booked in the St. Francis County Jail and were scheduled to appear in court Monday. Cooley has since been released.