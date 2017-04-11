Shorthanded Mustangs finish in 7th place at Whitehaven track meet

On Saturday, a very shorthanded Forrest City Mustang track team competed at Whitehaven High School in the Battle for the Border track meet featuring teams from Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky and finished seventh in the crowded field of 22 teams.

The Palestine-Wheatley Patriots finished 16th at the meet.

Memphis Central won the boys side of the meet with 111.5 points, while Wynne finished 14th overall.

Northeast won the girls side of the meet putting up 125 points and Greene County Tech finished eighth.

The Forrest City Lady Mustangs did not compete at the Saturday meet.

As they have done in each of the previous meets this season, the Mustangs had a very good showing in hurdles with Kavion Summerville running third in the 110-meter event with a time of 16.36, while Stephen Lane ran fourth with a time of 16.38.

The Mustangs got a pleasant surprise in the 300-meter hurdles when senior Dontaye Summers, who was not originally scheduled to be at the meet with his team due to his obligation to take the ACT, was able to be at the meet and ran a personal best of 39.64 placing second overall in place of his replacement Trevor Driver.

Alzerio Williams placed seventh in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet two inches and senior Kendriel Johnson finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet seven inches.

Summers, Antoine Wilson, Kendrick Johnson and Derrick Parker teamed to run to a fourth place finish in the mile relay posting a finishing time of 3:34.82

Kendriel Johnson ran ninth in both the 100 and 200-meter sprints, while Palestine-Wheatley’s Antwan Dawson ran 15th in the 100-meter sprint. Arthur Dale finished 21st in the 200-meter sprint for the Mustangs.

Dawson ran second in the 400-meter dash while Forrest City’s Kendrick Hunter ran 21st and Lane finished two spots back in 23rd place.

P-W’s Dakota Smith ran seventh in the 800-meter run and Jacob Gaines finished 22nd in the mile run.

Mason Peoples finished 13th in the 110-meter hurdles for the Patriots.

The Mustangs finished out of the points standings in the 400-meter relay, 800-meter relay and two mile relay.

“I was pleased for the most part with our performances at the meet,” Forrest City interim coach Michael Humphrey said. “But I wasn’t too happy when my guys were not able to jump because of the running events. They only had one pit and I think the coach was trying to go a little too fast to get all the athletes through. And they were calling individuals to report for the events earlier than what they do at just regular season meets. We would have scored in the long jump easily so I was thrilled with that. I continue to see improvements in the hurdles which will be crucial to us as we continue our efforts to win the conference and the state track titles. We are a continued work in progress but the guys are moving in the right direction.”

Forrest City is scheduled to run today at the Paul Hoffman Relays in Jonesboro, weather permitting.

The Mustangs are the defending 5A-East Conference and Class 5A state champs.

A year ago, the Mustangs captured the school’s 10th conference track title in 11 years and then went on to win their first state title since the 2007 season, when that Mustang team won the indoor state title, the conference title and the state title, becoming the first team to win all three state titles in the same season in consecutive years, after winning all three titles in 2006.

Forrest City finished fourth, fifth and sixth over the next three years at the state meet before a decline in talent left the Mustangs out of the state’s top 10 in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The Mustangs rebounded in 2014 to finish in a tie for second, which helped pave the way for the school’s 2016 state championship.