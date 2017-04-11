VView rallies to take 3-2 victory over GCT

Katie Dreiling’s three-run home run capped a quick sixth-inning rally that lifted Valley View to a 3-2 victory over Greene County Tech in high school softball Monday.

Valley View (11-5, 6-1 conference) erased a two-run deficit in a span of three batters in the sixth inning, when Grace Klauder and Allie Whitlock singled to start the inning before Dreiling homered off Greene County Tech reliever Kaley Sessums.

Montanna Smith pitched a complete game for Valley View, striking out 13 while allowing four hits.

GCT (11-3-1, 9-1 conference) scored in the first when Kirsten Grubb singled and later scored on Skylar Boyd’s sacrifice fly. Boyd tripled in the sixth and scored on Mallorie McNamara’s single.

••••

Jonesboro scored one run in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to rally for a 2-1 victory over Searcy in high school softball Monday.

Caroline Proffer tripled and scored a run for the Lady Hurricane (12-6). Kellen Church was 2-for-2 and scored the other run as Jonesboro posted its fifth consecutive victory.

Marcie Bewley pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the victory, holding Searcy without a hit while striking out three batters. Davis yielded four hits and one run over the first four innings.

••••

The Forrest City Mustang baseball team and the Lady Mustang softball team are scheduled to play blended conference games today at West Memphis, weather permitting.

Both Forrest City teams will host Paragould on Thursday in 5A-East Conference action.

••••

Palestine-Wheatley is scheduled to play baseball and softball today at Carlisle, weather permitting, before hosting Clarendon on Thursday.