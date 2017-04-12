A&P approves over $9,000 to fund area events

The Forrest City Advertising and Promotion Commission committed more than $9,000 for event funding and advertising costs during their Tuesday morning meeting. The group agreed to sponsor a military veterans event and a football tournament, as well as purchase advertising space from Village Creek State Park.

The commission first reviewed an advertising proposal from Village Creek State Park. The advertising would be featured on a map of the park and surrounding area, which is distributed to park visitors. According to A and P chairman Justin Reeves, the commission has purchased ads in the past for the Chamber of Commerce and the St. Francis County Museum.

Commissioner Hannah McMahand made the motion to renew the advertising, at a cost of $1,118. The motion carried unanimously.

The A and P commission also reconsidered a funding request on Tuesday for the 2017 Run for the Wall event, which was denied funding at a March 9 meeting on the grounds that the event takes place outside of the city limits.

The event, which will take place at Ridgewood Baptist Church in May, is part of a country-wide motorcycle rally to raise awareness for military veterans. In a request for support, the Run for the Wall organization indicated that up to 450 out-of-town visitors would come to Forrest City for the event.

According to Reeves, the organization sent in another request that included information on where visitors stayed and how much they were likely to spend in Forrest City. He said the visitors rented approximately 200 rooms during the event last year.

“I did some additional research into it and the number of rooms they do rent here and the good they do for the community,” said Reeves. “I don’t think we can fund it entirely, but I want to make sure we don’t lose it to West Memphis or another town.”

Commissioner Louise Fields made the motion to provide $3,000 of the $4,000 requested for the event. The motion carried unanimously.

The commission also considered on Tuesday morning a funding request from Jim Bailey for a series of football tournaments in the fall, called the Forrest City Football Showdown. According to the request, Bailey sought $5,000 from the commission for the events that would cost approximately $9,000.

When addressing the commission, Bailey told members that the funds would be used to promote and host three football tournaments in August, September and November. Participants in the tournaments, he said, would come from Texas, Memphis, Little Rock and Jonesboro and would stay at least two nights. According to Bailey, arrangements are already being made with the Days Inn and Holiday Inn hotels for adjusted rates.

“I like what you do with the kids,” Reeves told Bailey. “I’ve driven by on Saturdays and seen how many people are out there at these events. I think it’s definitely something that’s good for Forrest City, and promotes the city in a positive way.”

McMahand made the motion to approve the full $5,000 request. The motion carried unanimously.

Also during their Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners were addressed by Joan Collier of St. Francis County Master Gardeners and Scott Carroll of the Forrest City Rotary Club regarding the cloverleaf and crape myrtles on the Interstate 40 exit and entrance ramps on the north end of Forrest City.

Collier told commissioners a more concerted effort to maintain the vegetation in the area near the interstate was needed.

“It’s their first sight when people come into Forrest City,” said Collier. “I believe the clover leaf needs to be maintained. And when I say maintained, I don’t mean mowed once every six weeks or two months. Once every two weeks and I’d be happy… I know that a bush hog is not what we need there.”

According to Collier, Carroll and members of the Forrest City Rotary Club has spent recent weeks grooming and replacing the crape myrtle trees in the cloverleaf.

“We just need to make north of town look inviting and enticing,” said Collier. “We’ve got it started with the plants that are there. I just have a love for the land and the city, and I want it to be as nice as it can. I know this is money, but it will be money well spent. The A and P will reap more money if this looks as good as it could look.”

Mayor Larry Bryant told Collier that the city didn’t have the manpower to provide the level of upkeep requested, and equipment used to maintain the grass at the sports complex south of Forrest City couldn’t be used to mow along the interstate.

“We don’t have the manpower to be out there 24-7 cutting that,” said Bryant. “We generally cut it once every three weeks, but no more than a month. That’s the rule. We can’t put that big boom tractor out there to cut it, especially when you’ve put the trees out there… Parks [equipment] will be at the parks. Street department with streets. It’s different sets of money, different equipment. But, we cut it. That’s bottom line.”

Collier responded by saying, “I have found that sometimes in life you just do things. People wonder why I’m out in the road working on crape myrtles. But I do. I do it to make my town look good.”

Bryant also suggested attention be focused on the area of land near the Newcastle Road exit and entrance ramps.

“It’s a big picture,” said Bryant. “It’s bigger than just grass and trees when you’re talking about attracting people off of the interstate.”

Reeves told Collier and Carroll that the A and P wouldn’t be opposed to helping if they would bring back more information regarding costs and zoning legalities. Collier agreed to gather more information and return to the commission during their next meeting.