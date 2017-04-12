Civic Center Commission agrees to move forward with customer satisfaction surveys

The Forrest City Civic Center Commission on Tuesday agreed to move forward with implementing a satisfaction survey for civic center customers, pending Mayor Larry Bryant’s approval. The commission also agreed to table a discussion on amending the facility’s rules on smoking.

On Tuesday, commission chairman Melvin Tinsley told fellow commissioners that he believed a satisfaction survey would be a good fit for the facility, and would help administrators know where they could improve.

“I would like to start a satisfaction survey,” said Tinsley. “I had talked to someone who works with grants, and there’s a good chance we could get this service for free. I think we could get with the city’s IT person and set up this program to ask people about their experience.”

Tinsley said he would like to meet with Bryant to discuss the process, though he said he didn’t think the mayor would have a problem with the decision.

The commission also discussed the possibility of changing the civic center’s policy in regards to smoking. Commissioner Chaney Murray asked facility director Jimmy Gaines about ordering cigarette butt deposits, and mentioned the possibility of requiring smokers to be farther away from the entrance of the building.

Commissioner Ernestine Weaver made the motion to put the issue on the agenda for next month in order to check the legality of making the facility entirely nonsmoking. The motion carried unanimously.

The commission also addressed complaints received from the Maroon & Gold Alumni Association over the commission’s unwillingness to reduce rates for a Lincoln School reunion scheduled for July.

Commissioners agreed that reducing the rates for one event would result in more requests for discounts. Tinsley relayed to commissioners that he was told the group threatened to move their event to Wynne, despite receiving $12,500 in October from the Forrest City Advertising and Promotions Commission to host the event in Forrest City.

Weaver made the motion to move on from the issue, saying that there was nothing that could be done, and it was seconded by Murray. The commission agreed unanimously.

Murray also asked commissioners about the possibility of adding decorations to the civic center lobby to enhance its appearance.

“We’ve talked about this before, but I think we can make our facilities look a little more warm when you come in,” said Murray. “I don’t know what it could be, but I think we can make it nice and inviting.”

The commission agreed to look into the matter.

Before adjourning, Gaines told commissioners that civic center employees were staying busy with upkeep and maintenance. He said the floors were being stripped and waxed.

The next Forrest City Civic Center Commission meeting will be held on May 9.