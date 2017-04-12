Hurricane win Hoffman Relays in 13-team field

Jonesboro won both divisions of the Paul Hoffman Hurricane Relays run Tuesday night at Cooksey-Johns Field in Jonesboro.

For the second consecutive year, the Hurricane nipped Forrest City.

The Hurricane took their own meet title by a scant 1.5 points to win the 13-team boys division.

Jonesboro finished with 122 points and Forrest City finished second with 120.5.

Marion finished third with 99 points, followed by Westside, West Memphis, Osceola, Palestine-Wheatley with 34.5 points, Valley View, Earle, Paragould, Gosnell, Ridgefield Christian and Nettleton.

Jonesboro also won the 13-team girls division but captured their title in a more convincing fashion, rolling up 173.5 points to 90.5 for runner-up Valley View.

West Memphis came in third with 88 points, followed by Forrest City with 81, Marion, Nettleton, Osceola, Gosnell, Earle, Armorel, Westside, Hoxie and Paragould.

In the boys side of the meet, Jonesboro’s Jakaylen Jackson won the high jump with a leap of six feet, three inches and the triple jump, leaping 43 feet, four inches.

Jackson also finished second in the long jump and was part of Jonesboro’s winning 400-meter relay team.

Palestine-Wheatley’s Antwan Dawson was fifth in the high jump.

Jonesboro’s Kevin Pointer and Dwight Starks were second and third in the shot put; Ryan Amador was third in the discus.

Valley View’s Stephen Laurence took first in the discus with a throw of more 134 feet and Reed Graddy was first in the pole vault clearing 13 feet two inches.

Nettleton’s Kazdyn Chandler won the mile run. Paragould’s Tyler Rosten won the shot put with a toss of 43 feet, 9-½ inches.

Forrest City got a third-place finish in the long jump from senior Kendriel Johnson with an effort of more than 21 feet, while Arthur Dale finished eighth and P-W’s Dawson was 13th.

Johnson was third in the triple jump, Tyler Willis of Marion was fourth, Forrest City’s Kavion Summerville fifth and P-W’s Tony Bonds 11th.

Alzerio Williams was sixth in the shot put for the Mustangs while Kylan McKissick finished 10th for the Patriots and Forrest City’s Jacob Main was 12th.

Stevie Wright finished fifth for the Mustangs in the discus.

Johnson posted a time of 11.03 in the 100-meter dash to finish second for the Mustangs, while Dawson ran third for P-W.

Johnson ran third in the 200-meter dash

and Dontaye Summers ran fifth.

P-W’s Dakota Smith ran to a firsts-place finish in the 400-meter dash followed by Forrest City’s Antonie Wilson in second and Derrick Parker running fourth.

Forrest City’s Kendrick Hunter won the 800-meter run while Lacorious ran 10th and P-W’s Josh Ray finished 11th. Williams ran sixth in the mile followed by Dewayne Moore in eighth place. Williams also finished fourth in the two-mile run with Moore running eighth and P-W’s Jacob Gaines running 10th.

Stephen Lane ran fourth in the 110-meter hurdles for the Mustangs and Summerville ran seventh. P-W’s Kentrell Williams finished 10th while Mason Peoples ran 11th.

Dontaye Summers gave the Mustangs a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 39.80 and Summerville ran seventh. Bonds finished 10th for the Patriots and Williams ran 11th.

The Mustangs finished second in the 400-meter relay using Dale, Johnson, Summers and Demareuse Flenoy while Palestine-Wheatley ran fifth using Bonds, Dawson, Ray and Smith.

Summers, Johnson, Wilson and Parker ran to a first-place finish in the mile relay for the Mustangs while P-W finished second using Bonds, Dawson, Ray and Smith.

Forrest City was fourth in the two-mile relay.

Senior Girls

The Jonesboro girls won five individual events and two relays.

Sara Steimel won the mile run and two mile run, while Breaunna Moore won the shot put, Rikkia Greer placed first in the discus and Skyrie Ridley finished first in the 300-meter hurdles.

Former Hughes track standout Paris Perkins, now at West Memphis, won the long jump while Forrest City’s Destiney Summers and Tamera McDaniel finished in a tie for 11th.

Summers finished third in the triple jump leaping more than 33 feet.

Destiny Suggs and India Jones both competed in the shot put for the Lady Mustangs but finished out of the points standings.

Chanetra Wright gave the Lady Mustangs a fifth-place finish in the discus with a throw of more than 82 feet, while Timberly Merriweather was seventh with a throw of more than 81 feet.

Valley View’s Canaan Richardson won the high jump and Kaylei Gober gave the Lady Blazers 24 points with second-place finishes in the 800, mile and two mile distance events.

Nettleton’s Rachel Milnes cleared 13 feet, 2 inches to win the pole vault, while Sara Liepe won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:38.60.

In the sprints, McDaniel ran second for the Lady Mustangs in a time of 13.13 while Mercedes Penn ran fourth in 13.27. Perkins won the 100-meter dash in 12.64.

Perkins also won the 200-meter sprint while Forrest City’s Jaisha Jones ran a close second and Kourtney Blanchett finished third.