Confessions of a ham

I just finished acting in a play at East Arkansas Community College. It’s something I do every chance I get. Wanting to be on stage is like a disease with me. I guess you could say I’m a ham that can’t be cured.

This isn’t to say I’m going to be winning a bunch of Tony Awards any time soon. And I don’t even have an “I’d like to thank the Academy” speech. I get to be in a lot of productions not because I’m all that great. It’s actually for two main reasons – I’ll learn my lines; and I’ll show up. Those two things are guaranteed to endear one to any small town director who’s dealing with amateur performers.

But although I’m strictly amateur, during my time on stage, I’ve gotten to rub elbows with some young folks who have real talent.

Oh yes, that “young folks” part of the last paragraph leads to an admission. As they come through, they are almost invariably young. That’s okay. The bad part is that while they seem to stay the same age, I keep getting older ­– an inconvenient truth which comes home to me every time I’m in a production.

However, it really came home after the show we just finished. My fellow cast members were all bouncing around and full of energy. They looked like they were ready to put on another show. Right then.

I, on the other hand, felt like, as the old saying goes, I’d been “rode hard and put away wet.” I was whupped. Bedraggled. Exhausted. Fatigued. Folks, I was plumb tuckered. Funny how I never feel that stuff when I’m on stage.

One perk that goes with being the (usually) oldest member of a cast is that one often is excused from some of the heavy work that goes into an amateur production. This can include building (and striking) sets, hauling furniture in and out, etc. This time, when the director told me to go on home, I could have kissed her. Perhaps I could even have fallen to my knees to thank her, but I might not have made it back up,

Anyway, I made it through another show.

I recall, when the EACC Fine Arts Center was first proposed and then being built, I joked that I hoped I’d live long enough to perform on that stage. Well, I made it. Several times.

So, I got to thinking, as I stood there with my back aching and my knee hurting (another hazard of being in a play; I’m bat-blind when I go backstage into the dark. I’ve fallen more than once, and this time I landed on my right knee). What I was thinking was, maybe it was time for me to retire from the stage.

Yes, that came to my mind. I was dog tired and hurting, and frankly, I was tuning up for a real pity party.

Well, I was, until I mentioned to one of those young, talented people I was talking about earlier that I might not even audition for the Forrest City Little Theatre’s summer production.

“Oh!” she emoted, “But you HAVE to.”

Really? I have to? Well, maybe so. I got home that night and thought about it. I also thought about all the fun I’ve had, and the way things like laughter and applause have made me feel. Then I thought about never getting out on that stage again.

Okay, now that I’ve thought and thought, I’ll even admit that I might have been unconsciously fishing for some encouragement when I mentioned quitting. If that girl had said something like “At last! Good riddance!” while I was feeling sorry for myself, I would have been devastated.

So I guess that eventually I’ll have to be carted off the stage, or maybe instead of falling backstage, I’ll tumble into the orchestra pit. Or less dramatically, maybe I’ll finally decide for good that my best place is in the audience.

Oh, did I mention how I never feel the pain or stiffness when I’m on stage? Weird, huh?

••••

I love stories about dumb crooks. Actually, they should worry me, because there have to be some smart criminals out there. But dumb crooks crack me up.

Anyway, I couldn’t resist laughing at the story I saw last week of a shoplifter, who got locked in the store where she was allegedly doing her dirty deed.

Okay, it was dumb enough getting herself locked in the store. But there had to be a way out. Hmm. Did she break a window? Shinny down a drain pipe like in the movies? Maybe wait until the store opened the next morning?

Nope. She called 911. I don’t suppose she said “Help! I was shoplifting and got locked in.” Anyway, store cameras caught her stealing, and she still had stolen merchandise on her person when the police arrived.

I like this one almost as much as the guy who called 911 because someone had stolen his “weed.” Dumb crooks. I love ‘em.

NOTE: David Nichol is a freelance writer who recently retired from the Times-Herald. He can be contacted at nicholdb@cablelynx.com.)