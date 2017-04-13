February fourth month for SFC to see increase in unemployment

St. Francis County experienced an increase in its unemployment rate in February, increasing for the fourth consecutive month. It joined Cross and Crittenden counties as the only ones in the seven-county region to have an increase in unemployment during that time period.

According to the website Discover Arkansas, which is maintained by the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, St. Francis County’s February unemployment rate was listed at 5.8 percent, a slight increase from 5.8 percent in January. It is up by nearly a full percentage point from its December rate.

The February unemployment rate was the highest in St. Francis County since February of last year, when the rate was 6.8 percent.

Despite having the lowest unemployment rate in the region, Cross County saw its rate increase for the fourth month in a row, as well. Cross County’s February unemployment rate increased marginally from 4.9 to 5 percent. It’s also the county’s highest unemployment rate since February of last year, when it peaked at 5.6 percent.

Crittenden County, which had the lowest unemployment rate in the region in January, saw its rate jump from 4.7 percent to 5.1 percent. Like St. Francis and Cross counties, Crittenden County’s February rate is the highest since February of last year, when it reached 5.3 percent.

Monroe County was the most improved in the region, with an unemployment rate that dropped from 5.7 to 5.2 percent from January to February, a four-month low.

Lee County wasn’t too far behind, with an unemployment rate that dropped from 6.2 percent to 6 percent. Despite the marginal decrease, however, the rate remained higher than in any month in 2016 except January.

Phillips County maintained the highest unemployment rate in the region, though the rate decreased slightly. From January to February, the unemployment rate in Phillips County went from 6.7 to 6.6 percent.

The Monroe County unemployment rate remained unchanged in February at 5.9 percent.

Chicot County maintained the highest unemployment rate in the entire state, though the rate decreased slightly from January to February.

The south-eastern most county reported an unemployment rate of 8.2 percent in February, down from 8.3 percent.

Though Washington County maintained the lowest unemployment rate in the state, its rate increased marginally from 2.6 to 2.8 percent from January to February. Benton County wasn’t far behind with an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, an increase from 3 percent.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month, dropping from 3.8 percent in January to 3.7 percent in in February.