P-W Lady Patriots defeat Carlisle in Tuesday conference road win

The Palestine-Wheatley Lady Patriots Varsity made it seven consecutive wins Tuesday with a 9-4 conference road win over Carlisle.

The Lady Patriots will host Clarendon today for a 6AA Conference doubleheader at the Palestine Sports Complex.

Carolyn Jones had four hits to lead the Lady Patriots and scored twice as did teammate Alex Harris.

P-W pitcher Summer Maxwell started and went the seven inning distance to collect the win, giving up the four Carlisle runs on nine hits. Maxwell finished with 10 strikeouts.

Maxwell had two hits at the plate and scored one run for the Lady Patriots as did Mary Beth Foster, Sarah Brewer, Autym Haynes and Macayla Henry.

Palestine-Wheatley opened a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning led by Haynes who doubled and scored, Henry who doubled and came around to score and a wild pitch.

Carlisle cut the P-W lead to just two by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning to trail 5-3.

Carlisle scored the three runs on a double by Heather Bowlan.

Palestine-Wheatley added a single run in the top of the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Carlisle’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Palestine-Wheatley plated their nine runs on 15 hits. Haynes and Henry drove in four of the nine runs.

The Lady Patriots began their seven-game winning streak on March 27 with a win over Cross County.

••••

Led by Ty Norment and Assaiah Cobb, who combined for five of Forrest City’s nine hits Wednesday, the Lady Mustangs made quick work of the West Memphis Blue Devils, coached by former Forrest City Mustang and graduate Jacob Hoskins, with a 15-0 three inning “mercy rule” win at the Sports Complex.

Forrest City pitcher Jennifer Harris went the distance and faced only 10 West Memphis hitters, striking out six and allowing only one base hit and no runs.

Forrest City led 4-0 after one inning, thanks to runs by Assaiyah Cobb, Norment, Danyalle Barnes and Kmaetriss Williams.

The Lady Mustangs batted around in the bottom of the second inning to score eight runs building their lead to 12-0 by sending 14 batters to the plate.

Barnes’ two-run home run highlighted the inning, which brought home Cobb. Norment’s first pitch, two RBI single over third base made it 10-0 and Harris completed the second inning outburst with a bloop two RBI single over second base to make it 12-0.

Harris set the West Memphis side down in order in the top of the third with a strikeout, a flyball out and a groundout paving the way for the Lady Mustangs three-run third inning which ended the game.

Norment’s two out, RBI single made it 13-0 befoe the Lady Mustangs tacked on the final two runs.

Forrest City will host Paragould today for a 5A-East Conference doubleheader at the Sports Complex.

Norment accounted for four of the Lady Mustangs 15 runs, while Cobb, Barnes, Kametriss Williams, Claudia Jones, Da’juanna Isom and Raven Williams each scored two runs.