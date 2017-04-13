SFC Pantry serving Easter dinner, first responders to deliver

Tomorrow is Good Friday and the St. Francis County Food Pantry will be serving Easter dinner, beginning at 11 a.m.

According to Pantry officials meals will be served to anyone who comes by.

Tyler Dallas, meal delivery coordinator, said, “We’ll have good food and good company and we just want to invite everyone who needs a place to go to spend their holiday weekend to come join us on Friday.”

Dallas said area first responders will be working with Pantry volunteers, beginning at 10 a.m. to deliver meals to those who are homebound. “From 10 a.m. to noon, first responders from the community will be delivering meals to those who have called ahead and let us know they need one. The deadline to have a meal delivered has already passed, but again, we encourage anyone who needs a meal or a place to go to come join us at the Pantry.

“Those who missed the deadline this time can also call the Pantry to be put on the list for future meal deliveries,” Dallas

Dallas said anyone who is available is encouraged to volunteer to help cook and serve meals at the Pantry as well. “We definitely need volunteers. Anyone interested can call ahead and let us know that they are coming. We’ll be happy to have them,” he said.

At just 18 years old, Dallas has been serving as meal delivery coordinator for the Pantry’s holiday dinners for the past two years, but he has been volunteering with the Pantry and delivering meals with his father, area firefighter Shane Dallas, and other first responders for nearly 10 years.

He said, “I’ve always been interested in giving back to the community. Since my dad is a fireman, I’ve been around that part of community service my whole life. It’s just been ingrained in me that you need to give back to your community as much as you can. I see spending my holidays at the Pantry as a great way to do that and it’s really gratifying to take a leadership role in that now.”

Dallas encouraged those who are unable to volunteer their time, to consider making donations to support the Pantry. “The Pantry is always accepting donations. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization so any donations you make are tax deductible. You can donate at any time but, currently, shoppers at Stage in Forrest City can take part in the 30 Days of Giving. One hundred percent of in-store donations will go to the Pantry, so that is a really easy opportunity to give right now.”

Dallas noted how giving the community was recently, during the ArkansasGives donation event sponsored by the Arkansas Community Foundation.

“We would just like to thank the community and everyone who donated during the ArkansasGives event. We were able to raise $1,800 through that which is really a great help to the Pantry.”

The St. Francis County Food Pantry is located at 128 S. Water Street in Forrest City. For more information or to be listed for future meal deliveries, call 870-630-1823.