SFC population drops below 1920 Census records

New data released last month by the United States Census Bureau reveals that a number of Arkansas counties have seen general population decreases in the last year. The general population in St. Francis County decreased to numbers not seen since before the 1920 Census.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released in March, the estimated population of St. Francis County in 2016 was 26,196. The new estimates are 382 less than what was recorded in 2015.

Since the last official Census in 2010, when St. Francis County reported 28,258 residents, the general population has decreased by approximately 7.3 percent. The new figures place the county’s population at its lowest point since before the 1920 Census, when 28,385 residents were recorded.

St. Francis was not the only county in the region to see continued decreases in general population. To the south, Lee County saw its general population decrease from 9,645 in 2015 to 9,310 in 2016, representing a 3.5 percent decrease in the span of a year.

Since the 2010 Census, Lee County’s population has dropped approximately 10.7 percent, falling from 10,424 to 9,310. The new figures are lower than any recorded Census statistics in the county, including the first Census to record the Lee County population in 1880, when the county’s population was 13,288.

The percentage of general population decreases were even more dramatic in Phillips County. According to Census estimates, Phillips County was home to 18,975 people in 2016, a drop from 19,534 in 2015. Since 2010, when Phillips County recorded 21,757 residents, the general population has decreased by approximately 12.8 percent.

To the north, Cross County also experienced a decrease in general population, just a year after recording an increase. In 2016, Cross County recorded 17,037 residents, down from the 17,282 recorded in 2015. Since the 2010 Census, Cross County has lost 4.6 percent of its population.

Like St. Francis County, Cross County has not seen figures as low since before the 1920 Census.

Crittenden County was the only county in the Delta region to see an increase in general population from 2015 to 2016. According to Census estimates, 49,235 people called Crittenden County home in 2016, up from 48,985 in 2015.

Despite the slight increase in population over the past year, Crittenden County has lost 3.2 percent of the population it recorded in 2010, when the Census reported a general population of 50,902.

The Arkansas county to grow the most since the 2010 Census was Benton County, in Northwest Arkansas. In the last six years, the county saw a population increase of nearly 40,000 people. It was followed by Washington County, with an increase of approximately 25,000 since 2010. Saline, Pulaski and Craighead counties each recorded growth of approximately 10,000 people from their 2010 Census numbers to their 2016 estimates.