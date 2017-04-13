Third inning takes P-W Patriots to the win

A 10-run, third inning led Palestine-Wheatley past Carlisle 16-1 on Tuesday.

P-W scored on a single by Jarrod Ferguson, a single by Drake Fowler, a passed ball, a single by Garett Mitchusson, a walk, a single by Colton Burt, a single by Lane Teal, and a groundout to take the early lead.

Will Nash earned the win for the Patriots working three innings, allowing one run, two hits and striking out seven with no walks..

Palestine-Wheatley collected 13 hits with Fowler, Mitchusson, Ferguson, Teal, and Nash leading the way with two hits each.

P-W will host Brinkley on Friday.

••••

The season so far for Forrest City has been long and Wednesday was another long day as the Mustangs fell to West Memphis 14-1.

The Mustangs scored first to lead 1-0 in the bottom of the first, using an error a passed ball and an RBI single by Trajan Norment.

The rest of the game belonged to the Blue Devils who scored twice in the top of the second inning behind a leadoff single, a walk, a passed ball and a two-RBI double coupled with a throwing error to take a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Devils added six runs in the top of the third, a single runs in the fourth and ended the game with a five-run, fifth inning to secure the five inning “mercy rule” victory.

Norment got the pitching start for the Mustangs and worked the first three and two thirds innings giving up nine runs on three hits and eight walks with five strikeouts. Morris McNutt finished out the game in relief.

Noah Thomas, Bobby Hardrick and Norment accounted for the three Forrest City hits and Thomas scored the lone Mustang run.

Forrest City will host Paragould today for a 5A-East conference doubleheader at the Sports Complex.