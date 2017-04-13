Watlington’s attorney seeks new judge to handle appeal

A former St. Francis County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department as the result of a 2015 incident is seeking a different judge to handle his appeal after District Judge Charles Clawson Jr. convicted him of misdemeanor battery and sentenced him to 90 days in jail last week.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the development came in the case of former Faulkner County deputy Eugene Watlington, who was fined and sentenced to 90 days in jail last week after being convicted of misdemeanor battery in district court. Watlington’s attorney, Lee Short, has filed an appeal in circuit court.

The battery charge resulted from the May 4, 2015, arrest in Conway of Harvey Martin III by sheriff’s deputies after a high-speed chase from Mayflower to Conway. A videotaped recording showed Watlington repeatedly kicking Martin with his boot but not helping other deputies with the arrest.

Former Sheriff Andy Shock later fired Watlington for what Shock determined was excessive force.

On Tuesday, the circuit clerk’s office posted an unusual notation on the court website about the case’s assignment.

The note read: “CWC [Conway City] cases from district court always go to 5th Division. Attorney Short was [adamant] that this case needed to be in [3rd] Division. They called and cleared it with Judge [Charles] Clawson [Jr.] and I called and confirmed before I transferred to 3rd.”

Clawson presides over the 20th Judicial Circuit’s 3rd Division. Judge H.G. Foster presides over the circuit’s 5th Division.

Tom Tatum was appointed special prosecutor after Clawson’s son, Conway City Attorney Chuck Clawson, recused from the investigation of deputies’ conduct during Martin’s arrest.

Contacted Wednesday, Tatum said he did not know why Short wanted the case moved. Tatum mentioned the younger Clawson’s recusal, saying, “I’m in this case because Judge Clawson’s son had a conflict.”

Still, Tatum said he told Short that it did not matter to him which judge heard the case. “As long as the judge is comfortable, I am,” Tatum said.

Besides, in circuit court, “The jury is the one going to be making the determination, not the judge,” Tatum said.

In district court, Special Judge Mark Derrick presided over Watlington’s trial without a jury after Faulkner County’s two district judges, David Reynolds and Susan Weaver, recused.

A pretrial hearing on Watlington’s appeal is scheduled for 1 p.m., on May 22.