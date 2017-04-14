Eye for an eye

(Note: This column includes information about the murders committed by the seven convicted men scheduled to be executed later this month.)

On Monday, a day after many will celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the state of Arkansas will begin a series of executions. Over the course of 11 days, seven men will undergo lethal injection. Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s decision to pull the trigger on these executions has sparked protest and harsh criticism nationwide.

Critics of his decision have argued that the executions are being rushed, that forcing correctional officers to perform so many executions in such a short span of time might have lasting effects on mental health.

Lawyers for those headed to their execution are scrambling to contest the state’s lethal injection laws. They’re rushing to present evidence showing a soft or troubled side to these seven convicted men. They’re begging judges to put a stay on the executions. These seven men, they argue, have had to deal with poverty, abuse and severe misfortune. They can’t be held wholly responsible for what they’ve done, because they’ve had terrible lives.

Well, at least they had the chance to live their lives, chances that these seven men did not afford to the 12 people whose lives they took. And that’s why, today, I play the part of contrarian.

Nearly all the critics have argued that this process has been rushed. Perhaps they’re right about the effect it will have on correction officers, but when looking at the bigger picture, has it really been that hurried?

All but one of the seven men convicted of murder were sentenced at least 20 years ago. The oldest conviction was 26 years ago and the most recent came in 2000. In nearly every case, the murders took place a year or two before the conviction. Those are years that they have lived while their victims did not. Those are years that they have been a drain on our state and on our taxes.

According to the Vera Institute of Justice, the average annual cost for housing an inmate in the state of Arkansas is $24,391. And that’s a conservative figure. When combined, the state has already spent more than $3.5 million just to keep these murderers and rapists alive.

The governor has called for these men to be executed now, and quickly, because the state’s supply of the drug used in these lethal injection procedures – midazolam – will soon expire. And it’s extremely difficult to obtain. If Hutchinson drags his feet, the drugs will expire and another decade will go by while these men await their punishment, with Arkansans footing the bill.

And what seems most lost in all of this is what it was these men did. We’ve heard anti-capital punishment advocates moan over these men’s troubled past, the difficulties they faced that led them to make mistakes that they shouldn’t be held fully accountable for. What we haven’t heard much about is what these men did.

Let’s take a look.

Bruce Earl Ward

Ward was sentenced to death in 1997 for the murder of 18-year-old Rebecca Lynn Doss.

Late one August night in 1989, a Little Rock police officer noticed that the the clerk of a convenience store was missing. Shortly after, Ward came walking from the convenience store bathroom, where Doss’s body was found moments later. Ward was arrested, convicted and sentenced for strangling her to death.

But this wasn’t Ward’s first murder. In 1977, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after killing a Pennsylvania woman who he had met at a bar. He will be the first to undergo lethal injection on Monday.

Don Williams Davis

Davis was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Jane Daniel. In 1990, Davis had broken into the Daniel’s home while Jane’s husband, Richard, was away on a business trip. He shot Jane, execution style, and left her in the basement.

Her husband would return home and find her there. Davis is also scheduled to be executed on Monday.

Stacey Eugene Johnson

Johnson was sentenced to death in 1997 for the murder of Carol Heath.

In 1993, Johnson broke into Heath’s home. He beat her, strangled here and slit her throat. While this was taking place, her two young children – two and six years old – hid in the closet. Police later found their tiny footprints in their mother’s blood.

Johnson’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.

Ledelle Lee

Lee was sentenced to death in 1995 for murdering 26-year-old Debra Reese.

In 1993, Lee knocked on Reese’s door, asking to borrow tools to fix his car. He then barged in and beat her to death with a tire thumper.

Reese wasn’t Lee’s first victim. He had previously been convicted of two separate rapes, and had been tried for the murder of 22-year-old Christine Lewis in 1989. The jury in his previous murder case deadlocked, and prosecutors decided not to retry him after he was convicted for Reese’s murder.

He’s also scheduled to be executed on Thursday .

Jack Harold Jones

Jones was sentenced to death in 1996 for the rape and murder of 34-year-old Mary Phillips.

In 1995, Jones entered the accounting business where Phillips worked to rob it. In the process, he choked her and beat her with a gun until she died. Her 11-year-old daughter witnessed the whole thing. Jones beat the child so badly that when police arrived, they thought she was dead, too.

In 2003, Jones’s DNA was matched to another murder victim, Lorraine Barrett, who had been found dead in a Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., motel room in 1991.

Jones’s execution is scheduled for next Monday.

Marcel W. Williams

Williams was sentenced to death in 1997 for the rape and murder of 22-year-old Stacy Errickson.

Early one morning in 1994, Williams abducted Errickson, a mother of two, from outside a gas station and forced her to withdraw money from multiple ATM machines. He raped, beat and suffocated her. Days later, he was arrested for a separate charge and confessed to kidnapping Errickson. Her body was later found buried in a shallow grave.

Errickson wasn’t William’s first. He was also convicted of abducting two other women, raping them and leaving tied up in an abandoned house. Thankfully, they managed to escape.

Williams will be executed next Monday.

Kenneth D. Williams

Williams was sentenced to death in 2000 for the murder of 57-year-old farmer Cecil Boren.

Williams committed the murder as he was less than one month into a life sentence for the murder of a 19-year-old UAPB cheerleader in 1998. In 1999, he managed to escape from prison by hiding in a garbage truck. He snuck into Boren’s home, shot him and stole his pickup truck.

Williams was later captured in Missouri, after being in a car accident that killed a delivery driver. While in prison, he confessed to murdering a fourth person, on the same day that he killed the cheerleader, whose murder was never solved.

Williams is scheduled to be executed next Thursday.

Let’s not lose sight of why these men were sentenced to death. They may have had troubled lives, but nothing can justify their actions or forgive their crimes. Our governor has the duty to faithfully execute the laws of our state. You break those laws, you get punished.

