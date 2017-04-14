FCHS teacher killed in I-40 accident near Parkin

A two-vehicle accident along Interstate 40 in St. Francis County resulted in a fatality Thursday morning.

According a report from the Arkansas State Police, James Nickerson, 29, of Marion, was killed when his 2014 Toyota Camry rear-ended the trailer of a semi-truck while traveling westbound on I-40, near Parkin. The accident took place just after 7 a.m.

The 2014 Freightliner slowed down for an accident ahead, according to the report. The Toyota did not stop, rear-ending the tractor’s trailer and killing the driver.

According to the ASP report, the weather was clear and road conditions were dry.

According to officials with the Forrest City School District, Nickerson was employed in the district as a teacher at Forrest City High School.

The district released statements this morning regarding Nickerson’s death.

Forrest City High School Principal Osceola Hicks stated, “It is with great despair that Forrest City High School is grieving the loss our beloved brother Mr. James Nickerson.”

“Such an untimely death has taken all of us by storm. Mr. Nickerson worked as a Virtual Learning classroom instructor here at our school and did so with a profound sense of fidelity. Counselors will be available immediately and in the upcoming days and weeks as needed. All of us at Forrest City High School extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. James Nickerson.”

Patti Long, principal of Madison ALE, also offered her condolences. “Mr. Nickerson was a part of the Mustang Academy family and his untimely passing has created a hole that can not be filled. He was beloved by staff and students alike. Mr. Nick was known for his generosity and big heart. The students and staff send their thoughts and prayers to his family. Counselors will be available to students as we work our way through this devastating loss.”