Junior Mustangs run eighth at Marion

The Forrest City Junior Mustangs ran eighth Thursday at the Marion Junior Patriot Relays, while the Junior Lady Mustangs finished fourth in their side of the meet.

Kyshawn Woodfiork gave the Junior Mustangs the best finish of the day, placing second in the 800-meter run.

Forrest City ran third in the two-mile relay using Quintarius Bradley, Tim Burgess, Corbin hester and Tylon Johnson.

Byron Turner finished third in the 400-meter sprint, while Kendall Akins ran fifth in the 200-meter sprint.

Marco Avant finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and the Junior Mustangs ran third in the mile relay.

Jasmine Moore led the Forrest City junior girls with a first place finish in the 200-meter sprint and second place finishes in the 100-meter sprint and long jump. Ashunta Miller was fourth in the 400-meter sprint.

Takita Williams finished sixth in the discus and eighth in the shot put.

The two-mile relay team ran fifth and the mile relay team finished fourth.

On Tuesday, both junior high teams ran at the Batesville Junior Pioneer Relays.

The Junior Mustangs finished in tie for fifth with Greene County Tech. Both teams finished with 47 points.

The Junior Lady Mustangs ran to an eighth place overall finish.

Avant gave the junior boys a second in the high jump, while Akins finished second in the 100-meter sprint. Brodie Williams ran third in the 200-meter sprint, sixth in the 100 and finished 10th in the triple jump.

Jaquan dent ran sixth in the 400-meter sprint and Woodfork finished 11th.

The Junior Mustangs won the 400-meter relay using Dent, Jaquize Green, Martavious Page and Williams and finished first in the mile relay using Avant, Dent, Robert Echols and Tylon Johnson. The junior boys ran seventh in the two mile relay.

Kyle Elliott was 11th in the 800-meter run and Forrest City placed 12th in the 110-hurdles and 15th in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the junior girls side, Moore ran fourth in the 200-meter sprint and took 12th in the long jump. Shymya Futrell ran seventh in the 100-meter sprint.

The 400-meter relay team of Moore, Futrell, Lashae Hale and Ja’Nya Brown ran second.