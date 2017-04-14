Lee County School District placed on probation for ADE violations

The Lee County School District was placed on probation on Thursday, following a vote from the Arkansas Board of Education regarding the district’s violation of education standards on staffing and course offerings.

If the district fails to correct the violations or commits similar violations in the 2017-2018 school year, the district and Lee County High School could lose state accreditation.

The district was notified of the violations hearing in a March 17 letter from the ADE officials. In the letter, the ADE cited the district’s failure to employ counselors to meet the one to 450 student ratio. The letter also showed that Lee County High School failed to offer or teach the 38 courses required by the state, specifically in drama and social studies.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Superintendent Willie Murdock and the Lee County School District swapped blame for the district’s failure to employ a high school counselor and to offer the minimum 38 high school courses.

School board member Patrick Walton told the state education board that the local board wanted to draw from a pool of retired educators to fill the counselor position, and not pull a certain teacher from a classroom to fill the job. Murdock instead reassigned that teacher from her English class to the counselor position.

As a result, Walton told board members that the English course was being taught online through a virtual academy.

According to the Democrat-Gazette, Walton told board members that the only problem the Lee County School District had was communication between the local board and the superintendent. He said Murdock’s actions, or lack of action, was insubordination.

Murdock, who was fired by the board last month but remains in her position as the result of a court injection, told education board members that Walton and other Lee County School Board members had lied and that staffing recommendations had been denied.

Murdock, the wife of state Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, has been the district’s chief executive for longer than the current School Board has existed.

The state Education Board in April 2014 took control of the Lee County system because fewer than half of its students had scored at proficient levels on state exams over three years. The district’s elected School Board was dismissed, but Murdock, in her second year as superintendent, was retained to manage the district under state supervision.

Achievement improved, and a new school board was elected in September 2015 to work with Murdock, whose two-year contract with the state expires June 30.

The dispute between the superintendent and the School Board comes at a time when the district was anticipating release from the state’s fiscal distress program. That has since been delayed.