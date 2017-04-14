Mustangs lose to visiting Rams after solid effort given in doubleheader

Forrest City gave the visiting Paragould Rams all they could handle Thursday in a 5A-East Conference doubleheader played at the Sports Complex.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the effort in both games fell just short as Paragould held on to win 7-6 and 9-8 in eight innings.

Despite trailing by 7-3 headed into the fourth inning, Forrest City battled back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings and a single run in the bottom of the eighth before falling short of a successful comeback bid.

The two-run seventh inning tied the game at 7-7. Paragould regained the lead with two runs in the top of the eighth before the Mustangs plated the single run in the bottom of the eighth.

Paragould scored four runs in the third and added three more in the fourth to forge the 7-3 advantage.

Forrest City led 1-0 to start the game using a solo home run by Deviuntae Foster in the bottom of the second inning.

In the seventh, Joshua Randle drove in both Mustang runs with a triple to force the tie.

Each team finished the game with eight hits.

Forrest City was paced by Randle’s 3 for 4 night at the plate.

Foster had a pair of base hits for the Mustangs, while Noal Thomas, Trajan Norment and Hunter Miller finished with one hit each.

Thomas, Bobby Hardrick and Foster each scored twice.

Hardrick started on the mound for the Mustangs and went four innings, before giving way to Nick Moton who finished out the pitching effort throwing the final four innings. Hardrick gave up seven of the Paragould nine runs while Moton allowed the final two.

In the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, Forrest City again took the first lead with a single run in the bottom of the third inning, before giving up a three-run, fourth inning to the Rams and falling behind 3-1. The Mustangs cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth by plating a pair of runs to tie the game at 3-3.

The Mustangs came up just short in the bottom of the seventh inning when they plated three runs, one short of the run they needed to force extra innings.

Forrest City’s seventh inning was highlighted by doubles from Hardrick and Miller.

Hardrick and Norment accounted for five of the Mustangs eight hits in the game and three of the Mustangs six runs.

Thomas and Moton combined for the Forrest City pitching duties.

Forrest City will next play on Monday when they travel to West Memphis.

••••

In blended 5A/6A conference play Thursday, Jonesboro swept West Memphis running its winning streak to 12 games.

The Hurricane scored five runs in the seventh inning to take the first game 6-5. Jonesboro had an easier time in the nightcap, winning 6-1.

••••

In a 5A-East conference doubleheader played at Wynne, the Yellowjackets edged Nettleton in two low-scoring games Thursday, winning the first game 3-2 and the second 3-1.

Nettleton’s Cody Wilkins pitched six innings in the first game, when all three Wynne runs were unearned. He struck out nine, gave up five hits and walked two.

Hall pitched six innings in the second game for Nettleton (14-9). He gave up three runs (one earned) and four hits while striking out seven and walking three.