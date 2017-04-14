P-W Patriots take 20-0 win over Clarendon during single game

In a single 6AA conference varsity game played Thursday at the Palestine Sports Complex, the Patriots had no trouble with visiting Clarendon rolling to a 20-0 win.

Peyton Fogg hit his first-ever high school home run to lead the Patriots while Lane Teal, Jarrod Ferguson, Will Nash, Collin Hill, Drake Fowler and Fogg each scored two runs in the rout.

Fogg also drove in three runs as did Nash, while Ferguson, Garrett Mitchuson and Braden Quattlebaum drove in two runs each.

The Patriots led 5-0 after one inning and ended the game quickly with a 15-run, second inning.

••••

The Palestine-Wheatley Lady Patriots pushed their winning streak to eight games Thursday with a crushing 19-0 win over the Clarendon Lady Lions.

Senior Summer Maxwell pitched the three inning game allowing only one base hit with eight strikeouts.

The Lady Patriots scored 11 runs in the first inning and added eight runs in the second.

Maxwell and Mary Beth Foster had two hits each in the game while Caroline Jones was three for three at the plate and scored twice.

P-W plated the 19 runs on 11 hits and was aided by four hit batters and five walks.

Sarah Brewer homered for the Lady Patriots.