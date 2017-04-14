Talley takes first place awards

Caleb Talley, a reporter/photographer with the Times-Herald, won a pair of first place awards in the annual Arkansas Associated Press Media Editors contest.

One of the first place awards was in the Spot News Photo category and was for a photo taken of a local firefighter battling a hay fire in the industrial park.

The other first place was in the Column-Hard News Category and was awarded for a column Talley wrote titled, “The Case for Cannabis, a Safer Alternative.” He also won third place in this category.

Talley won second place in the Column-Lifestyle Human Interest category.

In addition to the awards won by Talley, the Times-Herald won third place in General Excellence.