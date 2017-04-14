Vines: One highway project set to start in SFC over summer

The coming months will be light on Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department projects in St. Francis County. As multiple projects come to an end, AHTD District Engineer Rex Vines said that only one local project is slated to begin this summer.

According to Vines, the next AHTD project area residents could expect to see is a “pavement rehabilitation” project for a 16 miles stretch of interstate 40, running from Widener to Shearerville.

“We’ll be taking on a 16, or 16 and one half mile, pavement rehabilitation project from Widener to Shearerville in the coming months,” said Vines. “It’s essentially a repaving job. There’s a lot of surface work to be done, and we’ll be working on some bridges included in that stretch.”

According to Vines, the project has been planned for more than a year, and is scheduled to begin in May but likely won’t start until someone in June. It is the only project expected to start in St. Francis County during the summer as other projects are being completed.

“We have a lot on our plate elsewhere, but there’s really not a lot going in St. Francis County at this time,” he said. “We have a lot of work that’s being completed, or has been completed since last year.”

Among the projects still underway in the area is an overpass project under construction in Palestine.

According to Vines, the project is focused on repairing the I-40 overpass in Palestine, and is not expected to be completed until next July.

On Wednesday, the AHTD opened low bids on 35 projects from across the state worth $44.2 million. The closest of the 35 projects to St. Francis County is a plan to overlay nearly six miles of Highway 79 in Monroe County, near Clarendon.

The low bidder on the Monroe County project was M & T Paving and Construction out of Forrest City, in the amount of $1,325,080.64.

The most expensive project let on Wednesday was a plan to rebuild a five-mile section of Arkansas 4S, which is a state highway spur in the Arkansas City city limits, in Desha County. The low bid for the project was $12,883,464.56.