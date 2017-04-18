ArkansasGives raises $6.1 million for nonprofits

The certified results of the ArkansasGives program, a one-day online giving event which took place recently and resulted in $6.1 million for nonprofits statewide, was announced earlier this week by the Arkansas Community Foundation.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Community Foundation, more than 930 nonprofits statewide participated in ArkansasGives, raising a total of $5,646,007.01 from the 14,968 donors who made 23,178 online contributions through ArkansasGives.org. With the additional prize money from First Security Bank and Jane Hunt Meade and bonus dollars from Arkansas Community Foundation, a total of $6,166,007.01 will be distributed to participating nonprofits in early May. Friends are invited to see a master list of participating nonprofits and the amounts they raised at www.ArkansasGives.org.

In St. Francis County, the following nonprofits participated, raising the listed amounts:

The St. Francis County Historical Society, $2,383.54; the St. Francis County Museum, $495.48; Forrest City Little Theater, $678.03; St. Francis County Food Pantry, $2,008.02; St. Francis County Care Center, $104.31; 4KS Taylor, $208.63; A Chance for Change, 4,103.39; Haven Street Community Services, Inc., $2,457.61 and Forrest City Area Wellness and Athletic Consortium, $3,364.08.

According to arkansasgives.org, the totals include dollars raised from public donations, as well as any bonus dollars or prizes received by the nonprofits.

This year was the third and final year for ArkansasGives, according to the Arkansas Community Foundation. The Community Foundation created the event to get people excited about giving to nonprofits at a time other than the traditional year-end and reach out to new givers; to expand marketing and fundraising capabilities for Arkansas nonprofits so that they can take advantage of social media and online giving to achieve their missions; and to increase awareness of the impact of nonprofits statewide.

Arkansas Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $156 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 27 affiliates are fully tax deductible.