Forrest City School Board tables agenda in favor of training session

The Forrest City School Board, on Monday evening, held a board training session opting to move much of the meeting’s agenda to a special called meeting later in the week.

The board voted to approve the minutes from the March 13 school board meeting, as well as district expenditures for the month of March.

The training session, which was conducted by Kristen Garner, staff attorney for the Arkansas School Board Association, focused on the role of school board members as it relates to operations within the district. According to Garner, that role is dictated by the Arkansas Constitution and has been changed and refined several times in the history of the state by vote of the Arkansas General Assembly.

The special called meeting is set for Thursday, at 5:30 p.m. at the Forrest City Junior High library. According to the agenda from Monday night’s meeting, board members on Thursday will hear an update from the district’s Personnel Policy Committee along with the superintendent’s monthly report to the board.