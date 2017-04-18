PWSB sees list of companies to build new high school

The Palestine-Wheatley School District is one step closer to constructing its new high school building. During a rescheduled meeting on Monday, the Palestine-Wheatley School Board was presented with a list of potential construction management companies to oversee the work.

According to Superintendent Jon Estes, the district received information from several construction management companies. On Monday, he presented the board with summaries from the four he and architects identified as their preferred options.

The four companies are Clark Contractors of Little Rock, Nabholz of Jonesboro, Ideal Construction Company of Crossett and Kinco Constructors of Little Rock.

“I met with the architects week before last, and we decided on these four construction companies,” said Estes. “I’m going to look at these and give you a recommendation next month. There are more, and you’re welcome to look at them. I’d be more than happy to look and research anyone else, but these are the ones that the architect and I agreed would be in our best interest.”

Last month, the board agreed to contract Architecture Plus, Inc., a Fort Smith-based firm, to oversee architectural duties for the new high school building. H. Craig Boone is the firm’s principal architect.

“These are good, highly recommended guys,” said Estes.

A decision on a construction management company is expected to be made during next month’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Estes on Monday also gave board members an update on changes made to cafeteria requirements by the state. According to Estes, three components must be served to students for breakfast and must include a serving of grains and fruits or a combination of both. He also said that chocolate milk, or any other type of flavored milk, is no longer allowed.

Also during the meeting, Estes encouraged board members to reach out to their legislators and thank them for efforts in the recent legislative session. Estes expressed gratitude to Sen. Ronald Caldwell and Reps. Steve Hollowell and Reginald Murdock.

“They represented us very well in this legislative session,” said Estes. “They saw things our way, and they get so much pressure from the Governor… Our guys stood with us. If you see them, thank them. They did a good job for us. It’s very nice to finally have someone who’s working with us. It’s a difficult job.”

The board on Monday also unanimously approved a list of classified and certified hires and resignations. Among the hires is a high school math teacher.

Board members Jamie McCoy and Derrick Boileau were not in attendance during Monday’s meeting, which was originally scheduled for April 10.