Council lifts gate fee from Sports Complex games

The Forrest City City Council on Tuesday agreed to temporarily remove the gate fee for regular season games at the Forrest City Sports Complex this summer. Patrons will still be required to pay a fee for attending tournament games at the facility.

Parks and Recreations Department Director Kenneth Taylor came before the council on Tuesday, requesting that the gate fees be lifted in order to encourage more visitors. According to Taylor, not enough is collected in fees to pay the employee who collects them.

“I come to y’all in an emergency,” said Taylor. “I’m asking that you would eliminate the gate fees this year so we can build the program back up, and only charge during the tournaments…The gate keeper isn’t even holding her weight up. It could be a trial basis, just to see if it increases attendance.”

Councilman Ronald Williams told fellow council members that he wasn’t in favor of the fees when they were implemented because it was not done at ballparks in the surrounding area.

“My concern has always been with where we are in our own local area,” said Williams. “I wasn’t in favor of it then, basically, because I know where we are. The towns around us, what are they doing? What are they charging? Tournaments, yes. But not league games.”

Councilman Danny Capps reminded fellow council members that the fees were put in place to prevent Taylor and other sports complex employees from having to look after unattended children after the parks had closed.

Taylor agreed that he often stayed behind after the park had closed, waiting for parents to pick up their children. Since the fee was collected at the gate, Taylor said he has not had to stay late.

“That’s what we were trying to eliminate when we put the fee on there,” said Capps. “We didn’t want you to be the babysitter, while parents dropped off their kids and went to do whatever they wanted to do. It leaves you there taking care of kids, and that’s an issue we had. I feel like if we drop the entrance fees you’ll be left there doing that again.”

Taylor said that while he has no longer had to stay late to watch children, the fees have caused the number of teams signed up to participate to drop.

Councilman Marvin Metcalf told fellow council members that watching after children has always been the responsibility of the coaches rather than park employees.

“I’ve coached a little league team out there before, and that would be out of your jurisdiction to wait on parents,” said Metcalf. “When we as parents volunteer to coach, we are responsible for waiting for the last parent to pick up their child. That doesn’t apply to you, because I did it for two years.”

Councilman Roger Breeding told fellow council members that Capps and Taylor were correct about park employees and parents having to watch after unattended children.

“It may not be as prevalent as it used to be, but it’s true,” said Breeding. “We were taking kids home. You’ve done it.”

“I’ve done it. Everybody that’s ever worked out there has done it. And it’s not normally the players. It’s the kids that have literally been dropped off there to watch the games. Parents are using the complex as a babysitter.”

Metcalf interrupted, saying that he never saw it happen.

Mayor Larry Bryant asked the council to grant Taylor the opportunity to see how removing the fee would impact the coming baseball season. He said Forrest City residents are already charged a tax that is used at the facility.

“Mr. Taylor is the park director and he’s been out there for a number of years,” said Bryant. “I think we need to at least give him the opportunity to see how it’d work. If it doesn’t work, we’ll revert back to where we were… Forrest City is not Jonesboro. It’s not Palestine. We’re very unique and we have a different demographic. We charge a one-fourth cent sales tax to support that park and we’re turning away poor kids that have to pay that tax like everyone else.”

Bryant also suggested that Taylor implement policies to keep parents responsible for the children dropped off at the sports complex. He said no child should be at the complex without supervision.

Capps made the motion to abate the entrance fee for the summer, except for tournament games. The motion carried unanimously.

The council also unanimously gave Taylor permission to bid out uniforms for the summer baseball and softball programs.

Also during the meeting, Capps asked the mayor why a notice of nuisance abatement on 435 N. Forrest Street had not yet been signed by the city’s code enforcement officer. The council had previously voted to demolish the dilapidated building.

Bryant said he had not seen the notice, and that the situation would be resolved.

Councilman Justin Reeves also asked Bryant why the city’s code enforcement director was against condemning the structure, despite a vote of the council. Capps added that the residents of his ward, including the neighbor to the house at 435 N. Forrest St., were being affected by mold growing at the structure. He said that by refusing to sign the notice, the code enforcement officer would need to be reprimanded.

Bryant said that he matter was an internal one, saying “this is neither the time nor the place.”

Capps also asked that another matter be added to the agenda, regarding the city paying two attorneys. He made a motion to add it to Tuesday night’s agenda, but it failed by a vote of 3 to 5, with Capps, Reeves and Breeding voting in favor.

When the city absorbed the Forrest City Water Commission, they also retained the commission’s attorney. As a result, the city is currently paying the former water commission attorney and City Attorney Cline.

That matter was added to the agenda of the next council meeting.

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, the Forrest City City Council unanimously agreed to give Bryant permission to solicit bids for street striping, overlays and asphalt work.

City Attorney Alan Cline also read on Tuesday an ordinance to repeal ordinance 1899, which gave the city permission to license and regulate coin operated amusement devices. Ordinance 1899 requires business with such devices to pay a privilege tax on the machines. The repealing ordinance was read twice, and placed on the agenda for next month.

Bryant also on Tuesday read and signed a proclamation naming May the Arkansas Heritage Month. This year’s theme, he said, was “Arkansas Remembers World War I.”