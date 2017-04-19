FC man thrown from vehicle, killed in fatal accident in Colt

A Forrest City man was killed Tuesday night after a collision sent his vehicle into a field on Highway 1 in Colt.

Kenneth McCain, 51, of Forrest City, was traveling northbound on Highway 1 toward Colt when his 2012 Dodge Ram rear-ended a 2007 Toyota Camry, according to an Arkansas State Police Report.

McCain’s vehicle had been weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed before making impact with the Toyota just as the highway’s speed limit changed from 60 to 45 mph at the Colt city limits. According to Deputy Coroner Kendall Guffey, the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph when it made contact.

According to the ASP report, the impact sent the Dodge off the roadway and into a ditch, before overturning in an adjacent field. McCain was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The Toyota’s driver, Stacy Baskins, 43, of Colt, was also injured in the accident, according to the ASP report. She was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment of her injuries, and has since been released.

According to Guffey, McCain was a diabetic and prone to seizures. He ruled it an accident.

Police said the roads were clear and the weather was dry at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary data from the ASP, there have been at least 148 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year.