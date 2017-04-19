Lady Mustangs see 17-0 loss to Lady Yellowjackets varsity doubleheader

Wynne’s Kenley Hawk did not allow a run Tuesday helping the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets to a 17-0 win over the Lady Mustangs to complete a 5A-East Conference varsity doubleheader played at the Sports Complex.

Wynne took the first game 10-0.

Hawk allowed just one hit in the nightcap and struck out Danyalle Barnes to end the game.

Tess Boone led Wynne by driving in five runs of the 17 runs, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Boone homered in the second, third and fourth innings.

Wynne led 1-0 after one inning and put together a nine-run second inning to lead 10-0, added four runs in the third and ended the game under the five-inning mercy rule with a three-run fourth.

Forrest City’s Ty Norment had the only hit in the game.

Jennifer Harris took the loss going four innings and giving up all 17 Wynne runs on 14 hits and two walks.

Wynne’s big second inning was powered by a double from Karley Hawk, a home run by Boone, a double by Katelyn Headley, a fielder’s choice by Chloe Thornhill, and a double by Molly Mingo.

Hawk, Jessica Jones, Headley, Boone, and Mingo each collected multiple hits for Wynne.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Kenley Hawk threw a perfect game to lead the Lady Jackets past Forrest City 10-0. Hawk struck out Oynthia Williams to end the game.

With two outs in the first inning, Wynne

Used a walk and an RBI single by Jessica Jones to take a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Jackets added two runs in the second inning after setting down the Lady Mustangs in order in the bottom of the first and led 3-0 as Forrest City came to bat in the bottom of the second. Hawk struck out the Lady Mustangs side in the bottom of the second and then went on to plate seven runs in the top of the third to lead 10-0.