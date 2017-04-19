Rain in forecast as Razorback track teams prepare to host two-day meet

FAYETTEVILLE – This weekend the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s and women’s track programs contend with trying to host the 2-day John McDonnell Outdoor Invitational in the rain.

In the future the Razorbacks will be hosting a NCAA Regional Cross Country meet, the NCAA West Outdoor Preliminary meet and finally the NCAA Indoor Championships.

And the Brad McMakin’s men’s and Shauna Estes-Taylor women’s golf teams for the first time in University of Arkansas history will host the 2019 NCAA Men’s and NCAA Women’s Golf Championships.

At The Blessings course where the Razorbacks men and women practice and play, Estes-Taylor’s team hosts the NCAA Women’s Championships May 17-22, 2019 followed by McMakin’s team hosting the 2019 NCAA Men’s Championships, May 24-29.

Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long praised The Blessings course owner and founder, former UA Board of Trustees member John Tyson, for making The Blessings, which has hosted a NCAA Men’s Regional, available to host the NCAA Championships.

Tyson said he was pleased to do so.

““On behalf of the University of Arkansas and the members of Blessings Golf Club, we are honored to host the Women’s and Men’s NCAA Championship in our NW Arkansas community,” Tyson said. “Hosting this event fits well with our goal of supporting amateur golf at its highest levels.

McMakin’s men currently prep for the SEC Men’s Championships April 21-24 at Sea Island, S.C. while Estes-Taylor’s women prep for the SEC Women’s Championships April 21-24 in Birmingham, Ala.

Arkansas’ cross country course at the UA’s Agri Park will host the Nov. 15, 2019 Regional Cross Country meet whose top three teams advance to the NCAA Cross Country Championships after on May 23-25 hosting the NCAA West Outdoor Preliminary meet whose top 12 qualifiers from a 48-entrant field in each event advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene Ore.

Finally on March 12-13 2021, Arkansas hosts the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships which Arkansas formerly hosted annually but hasn’t since since 2014.

Texas A&M completes a 2-year run of hosting the NCAA Indoor in 2018 followed by Birmingham, Ala. and Albuquerque, N.M. before Arkansas hosts at at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track, generally regarded as the best and most fan enthusiastic venue in the meet’s history.