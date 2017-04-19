Two arrested for marijuana posession

Two Forrest City men are behind bars after a traffic stop on Monday led to the discovery and seizure of more than six ounces of marijuana.

According to a Forrest City Police report, officers initiated a stop on a white Mercedes Benz approaching the intersection of Day Street and Nelson Street. When the car stopped on Wilson St., the officers made contact with the driver, Christopher Hunter, 2144 Laurel Circle, Forrest City, and a passenger, Nikko Watson, 2113 Indian Trails St. The officers reportedly smelled what they believed to be marijuana in the car, and saw a bulge in Hunter’s right pants leg.

When the officers asked Hunter to exit his vehicle, he allegedly refused and locked the car door. According to the report, an officer then reached through the window, and unlocked and opened the door. Officers claim that Hunter refused to exit his vehicle and held a cell phone as if to film them.

Multiple officers reportedly grabbed Hunter by the arms and pulled him from the vehicle, and he was put in handcuffs. The officers claim that Hunter continued to resist arrest and attempted to make phone calls during the arrest. In the report, the officers warned Hunter that he would be tased if he continued to disregard their commands and refuse to submit to arrest. Hunter allegedly continued to be disorderly, and an officer dry-stunned Hunter to gain compliance.

After Hunter had been stunned, he was searched, and a white bag wrapped over a zip-lock bag containing a “green leafy substance” was found in his pants leg. Watson allegedly informed officers that the marijuana was his. When Watson was searched, another bag was found with the green leafy substance.

According to the FCPD report, the bag that was found on Hunter’s person contained 174 grams of marijuana, and the bag that was found on Watson’s person contained two grams of marijuana.

Hunter and Watson are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony distribution near certain facilities. Hunter is also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.