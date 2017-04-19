Wynne breaks close game in fourth inning to take win over Mustangs

Wynne broke a close game open with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday to secure an 11-0 victory over Forrest City in a 5A-East Conference baseball game played at the Sports Complex.

The two teams will play again Thursday at Wynne to complete their two-game season conference series.

Wynne’s Hunter Taylor did not give up a Forrest City run, holding the Mustangs to just two base hits with no walks and striking out seven.

Wynne led 1-0 after one inning and added a single run to lead 2-0 in the third.

Leading 4-0 in the top of the fourth against Mustang starter Trajan Norment, the Yellowjackets were able to chase Norment in favor of reliever Nick Moton, who gave up five runs on five hits.

Deviuntae Foster and Moton accounted for the only two Mustang hits.

Wynne got two runs each from Luke McFadden, Holden Parker and Luke Chapman. Brady Taylor had two hits for Wynne and combined with Garrett Wilson to drive in six of the team’s 11 runs.

Wynne used a double by McFadden, a single by Taylor and an RBI triple by Wilson to help fuel the big fourth inning.

* * * * *

Jonesboro’s Zane Ryne Neves was nearly untouchable Tuesday afternoon when the Hurricane needed him the most.

The sophomore right-hander tossed six innings against Greene County Tech, leading his team to a narrow 2-1 victory over the Eagles at Orland Crail Field.

Neves (6-0) struck out seven while allowing just one hit and one earned run to escape with the win for Jonesboro (21-3).

In a losing effort, Greene County Tech senior starter Chase Hutson pitched five innings, striking out five and allowing five hits. Hutson also gave up one earned run on the day.

The Eagles (11-7-2) have just two conference games remaining before the district tournament.

Grenne County Tech is currently sitting at fourth in the 5A-East with a 7-3 conference record. Wynne is atop the conference, followed by Nettleton and Valley View.

* * * * *

Aaron Vaupel pitched a complete game Tuesday to lead Nettleton to a 6-3 victory over West Memphis in high school baseball.

Vaupel (3-2) allowed four hits while walking one and hitting one batter. He struck out nine and kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard after a three-run third inning.

Nettleton (15-9) pulled in front with a five-run fourth inning that featured Cameron Ramsey’s two-run double. Cody Wilkins also belted an RBI single in an inning where the Raiders capitalized on a couple of West Memphis errors.

Jack Hall hit an RBI single in the seventh to complete Nettleton’s scoring.