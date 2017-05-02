CRTI to hold summer registration

Crowley’s Ridge Technical Institute in Forrest City will hold registration for its summer semester on May 9 and 10.

Along with registration, new student orientation will also be held on these days, at 9 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Summer term classes will begin on May 10.

Prior to registration, all new students must take the CRTI Assessment Test. Computer based assessment tests are administered Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8 a.m. An appointment is required, and can be made by calling CRTI in advance. Assessment tests are free of charge but do require a legal photo ID.

Financial aid is available to eligible students. It is recommended to contact the CRTI Financial Aid Office prior to registration for more information.

For complete information of the CRTI summer term, visit www.crti.tec.ar.us or on Facebook, or call 870-633-5411 or 800-842-2317.