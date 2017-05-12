Entergy to close I-40

Interstate 40 will be shut down for a brief period of time on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 7 a.m. The shutdown will take place at the 221 Exit, at Wheatley.

According to officials with Entergy Arkansas, the shutdown is a result of work required on power-line conductors that cross the interstate at Wheatley. Beginning at 7 a.m., Arkansas State Police troopers will coordinate a shutdown of the interstate at that location while crews from Entergy work to replace the conductors. The work is expected to last 10 to 20 minutes, according to Entergy officials.