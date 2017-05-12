Patriots bounce back from 4-0 first inning deficit to beat Poyen in state tournament

After spotting Poyen a 4-0 lead in the first inning, the Palestine-Wheatley Patriots switched gears and cruised to a 9-5 win over the Indians in Thursday’s first-round game at the Class AA state tournament in Lepanto.

Thursday’s victory brought the Patriots back today where they took on Conway Christian, the state’s No. 1 ranked team in Class AA. That game was scheduled for noon.

Conway Christian received a first-round bye as one of the three No. 1 regional seeded teams.

Against Poyen, the Patriots knotted the game at 4-4 in the fourth inning and pushed that lead to 6-4 before settling for the final 9-5 score.

Leading 8-5 into the bottom of the sixth, Jarrod Ferguson got aboard and stole second base on a strikeout by Drake Fowler and then third base before tagging and scoring the Patriots’ final run on Will Nash’s sacrifice fly ball to center field.

Nash took over for starting pitcher Lane Teal, who never made it out of the first inning, and finished the game. Nash is not eligible to pitch today based on the season pitch count adopted by the Arkansas Activities Association.

Nash shut down Poyen in order in the top of the seventh on a flyball to first base, a routine groundout and a game-ending strikeout.

A Palestine-Wheatley victory today over Conway Christian puts the Patriots into Saturday’s semifinal round against today’s Buffalo Island Central/Spring Hill winner at noon.

Other baseball matchups set for today has Harmony Grove taking on Magazine at 3 p.m. and Sloan-Hendrix facing St. Joseph at 5:30 p.m.

Overall Thursday at the AA state tournament, five of the eight scheduled first-round games were decided by one run in baseball and softball tournaments.

In the baseball tournament Thursday, Spring Hill defeated Pangburn 7-6, Magazine beat McCrory 8-7 and St. Joseph ousted Parkers Chapel 7-2.

In Thursday's softball games, Spring Hill defeated Lavaca 6-2, Poyen edged Hazen 2-1, Pangburn slipped past Salem 6-5 and Rison defeated Hector 2-1.

••••

Greene County Tech rode starting pitcher Drew Mullins to a 7-4 victory over Harrison in the Class 5A state baseball tournament at Sherwood.

Mullins struck out 12 batters while allowing six hits over six innings. Mullins, Westin Shelton and Cade Cancilla each had an RBI for GCT.

Wynne and Nettleton were unable to keep their seasons alive Thursday. Wynne suffered a 7-4 loss to Greenbrier, while Nettleton fell 9-3 to West top seed Vilonia.