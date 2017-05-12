PW honors top athletes at annual sports banquet

Palestine-Wheatley multiple sport standouts Cameron Thrash and Caroline Jones received five awards each during the school’s annual Sports Appreciation Banquet held Wednesday night.

Thrash, a standout performer for the Patriots football and basketball teams, received the Most Valuable Player award and was named All-Conference in basketball as well as earning the Defensive MVP award for football and being named to the All-Conference and All-State teams.

Jones, who played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Patriots, was honored with the Server of the Year Award in volleyball, the Offensive Player of the Year award in basketball and the Silver Slugger Award, Freshman of the Year and All-Conference in softball.

Student athletes in each of Palestine-Wheatley’s athletic activities – including band and cheerleading – were honored for their individual and team achievements and contributions during the 2016-17 school year with end-of-the-year awards.

The school’s athletic booster club, athletic staff and sponsors made the following presentations.

Golf

Eli Adams, Patriot Award; Jebb Clairday, Colton Burt and Adams, State Qualifiers.

Cross Country Team

Dakota Smith, Patriot Award; Wesley Roberts, Most Valuable Player.

Patriot High School Band

Faith Gammon, Patriot Award; Rebecca Bowen, Outstanding Musician; Kylan McKissick, Most Improved Musician.

Junior High Cheerleaders

Sophie Quattlebaum, Patriot Award; Emily Herndon, Most Spirited; Autun Maxwell, Hardworking Award; Kaylee Jo Long, Most Versatile; Kylie Butcher, Best Attitude and Kayleigh Anderson, Most Athletic.

Senior High Cheerleaders

Faith Gammon, Patriot Award; Ashton Davenport, Most Versatile and All-State; Loren Abram, Hardworking Award; Dina Bradshaw, Best Attitude; Summer Maxwell, Competitive Leadership.

Junior High Patriots Football

Melt van der spuy, Patriot Award; Greg Love, Offensive Player, Cornelius Cohen, Defensive Player.

Senior High Patriots Football

Caleb “Doc“ Holiday, Patriot Award and All Conference; Garett Wilson, Offensive MVP, All-Conference; Antwan Dawson, Offensive MVP and All-Conference; Jonathan Hicks, Jase Long and Collin Hill, All-Conference Honorable Mention

Junior High Patriots Baseball

Conner Teal, Patriot Award; Aviean Smith, Leadership Award; Jackson Wilson, Golden Glove Cy Young Award; Dennis Holloway, Slugger Award; Peyton Hill, Most Improved and Dalton Fleetwood, Play of the Year.

Senior High Patriots Baseball

Cole Fowler, Patriot Award; Will Nash, Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year, All-Conference and All State; Lane Teal, Golden Glove Award, All-Conference and All-State; Jarod Ferguson, Drake Fowler, Garett Wilson and Chase Worley, All-Conference; Colton Burt, Freshman of the Year.

Junior High Track

Nick Thompson, Boys Patriot Award; Kayleigh Anderson, Girls Patriot Award.

Senior High Track

Antwan Dawson, Boys Patriot Award

Junior Boys Basketball

Austin Teal, Patriot Award and Most Valuable Player; Derrick Lee, Leading Scorer; Aviean Smith, Most Rebounds; Colton Burt, Mr. Hustle and KeVon Medley, Most Improved.

Senior Boys Basketball

MaCario McNutt, Patriot Award and All Conference Honorable Mention; Peyton Fogg, Leading Scorer and All-Conference; Carter Milton, Most Rebounds; Kareem Aly, Most Improved; Kentrell Williams, Most Improved and Mr. Defense.

Junior High Archery

Sydney Patton, Top Female Archer; Jarrod Cook, Top Male Archer.

Senior High Archery

Carolyn Clark, Top Female Archer; Ryan Dempsey, Top Male Archer

Fast-Pitch Softball

Summer Maxwell, Patriot Award, Most Valuable Player and All-Conference; Autum Maxwell, Gold Glove Award; Caroline Jones, Silver Slugger, All-Conference and Freshman of the Year; Mary Beth Foster, Pitcher of the Year and All-Conference and Sarah Brewer, All-Conference.

Junior Girls Basketball

Nicole Parson, Patriot Award; Carolyn Jones, Offensive Player; Harley Kilgore, Defensive Player.

Senior Girls Basketball

Torre Simpson, Patriot Award; Icysis Sanders, Offensive Award and All-Conference; Kaliyah Leak, Defensive Award; Sarah Brewer, Rebounding Award; Autym Haynes, Teammate Award; Gracilia Conley, Hustle Award.

Junior High Volleyball

Kaylee Jo Long, Patriot Award; Caroline Jones, Server of the Year; Mary Tess McElhanon, Most Improved; Mary Beth Foster, Defensive Player; Autum Maxwell, Offensive Player and Jordan Wilkison, Top teammate.

Senior High Volleyball

Peyton Reeves, Patriot Award; MaCayla Henry, Server of the Year; Brandi Clark, Most Improved Player; Sarah Rendon, Defensive Player; Aliyah Hill, Offensive Player and Jaynee Claire Hill, Top Teammate.