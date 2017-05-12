Valley View downs Alma in first-round softball action

Katie Dreiling drove in the winning run Thursday as Valley View defeated Alma 2-1 in first-round action at the Class 5A state softball tournament being played at Sherwood.

Montanna Smith earned the win in the circle for Valley View, only giving up one hit while striking out 12 batters.

The Lady Blazers played White Hall today.

Paragould (16-15) also survived a close game in the first round, beating Farmington 2-1. Greene County Tech suffered a 5-3 loss to top-seeded Greenbrier and Wynne exited with a 6-1 loss to Vilonia.

Ariel Young pitched an eight-hit complete game to help Paragould advance.

Cheyenne Hall's RBI double pulled Paragould into a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning. Macy Carter's RBI single put the Lady Rams in front in the bottom of the sixth.

Paragould takes on De Queen today.

GCT (24-9-1) was unable to come all the way back after falling behind 4-0 against Greenbrier.

Wynne (17-15) scored first, but Vilonia pulled in front with a three-run third inning and expanded its margin to five runs at the finish.