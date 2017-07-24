EACC sets dates to register for fall classes

East Arkansas Community College has announced the dates and times of regular registration for the 2017 fall semester. Classes will begin on Monday, August 21. Early Registration is currently in session.

Regular advising and registration for on campus classes will be Aug. 14 through 17, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Late registration will Aug. 21 through 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for online classes will be Aug. 21 through Sept. 1.

Students are encouraged to register as early as possible to ensure class placement.

First-time students are required to attend new student orientation on Aug. 8 in the EACC Fine Arts Center Banquet Hall. Continuing students may make appointments to meet with their advisors during regular office hours.

Students must submit the following:

A completed "Application for Admission" form. This can be accessed on the EACC website at www.eacc.edu or by filling out a form in the Hodges Student Services Complex on campus.

High school, GED, or college transcripts. A high school or GED transcript is required for those students with no previous college experience. Transfer students must provide official transcripts from all previously attended colleges.

Proof of immunization against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). According to Arkansas state law, incoming freshman and foreign-born students must provide proof of two doses of MMR immunization. All other full-time students must provide proof of one dose of MMR immunization. Students born on or after January 1, 1957 are exempt from these requirements. For other exemptions and recommendations, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov/aboutADH/RulesRegs/ImmunizationRequirements. EACC recommends current immunizations for all students. Immunization records may be obtained from the Health Department or from the student's high school or family physician.

Placement test scores. Students who have not taken previous college classes in Math and English/Reading must provide an American College Testing (ACT) student profile report or Assessment of Skills for Successful Entry and Transfer (ACCUPLACER) evaluation scores.

The ACCUPLACER test is offered at no cost on the EACC campus.

Financial arrangements must be made with the EACC Business Office before registration is completed. Students who register late will be charged an additional fee.

For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at 870-633-4480 ext. 300 or toll-free at 877-797-EACC.