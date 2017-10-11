Vaccaro to celebrate 110 years with food, giveaways and more

Vaccaro Lumber Company, the oldest family-owned company in Forrest City, will celebrate 110 years of serving the community on Thursday. The day will be marked with various giveaways, food and more.

According to the Vaccaro family, the celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Those who come out to celebrate the company's 110 year anniversary will be treated to hot dogs, drinks and other treats. The event will also feature drawings, door prizes and other giveaways.

The lumber company began operating in Forrest City in 1907, founded by Andrew J. Vaccaro and John Grobmyer in a small, two-story building in downtown Forrest City. In 1925, Andrew's son, Gazzola Vaccaro Sr., expanded the company and continued to carry out the tradition of serving the community. He moved the family business to where it stands today.

Gazzola Vaccaro Jr. kept things moving throughout the 70's and 80's, remodeling the business inside and out, offering more services to the people of Forrest City and St. Francis County.

He said the company has come a long way since the days when they sold hay and horse collars, when most deliveries were made by mules and wagons.

Today, the family tradition continues through Gazzola Jr.'s sons, Victor, Chris and Michael. They represent the fourth generation.

"We really want to thank the people, our loyal customers, who have allowed us to stay in business for all of these years," said Victor Vaccaro, alongside his father. "We hope to continue providing a good service to this community, just as we have for more than a century."

According to the Vaccaro family, area residents can stop by the store to register for giveaways, which will take place during Thursday's festivities. Food will be provided, beginning at 11 a.m., while supplies last. Customers can also take advantage of in-store specials, taking place this week only.