SFC per capita personal income state’s 4th lowest

St. Francis County had the fourth-lowest average per capita personal income in 2016, according to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Last year, the average worker in the county made $26,627.

Despite being among the lowest paid in the state, the average per capita personal income in St. Francis County has risen by more than 8 percent in the last five years. The average per capita personal income in 2011 in St. Francis County was $24,593.

Lee County residents out-earned their neighbors to the north, with a per capita personal income average of $27,395 in 2016. Last year's average is a decrease from five years ago, when the average income was $27,955. The county reached its peak in recent years in 2013, when the average per capita income was $30,710.

Cross County workers out-earned St. Francis County residents by nearly $10,000 last year, compared to BEA statistics.

According to the report, Cross County's average per capita personal income was $36,379. The county's personal income has increased by nearly 15 percent over the past five years.

Only Monroe County had a higher per capita personal income in the region, with $36,461 in 2016.

Crittenden County had an average per capita personal income of $34,830 in 2016. Woodruff County had an average personal income of $35,951, and Phillips County had an average of $31,486.

The only counties to have a lower per capita personal income were Lincoln, at $25,132; Fulton, at $26,359; and Johnson, at $26,592.

The per capita personal income ranking for the entire state has gone from 41st to 43rd over the past five years, up significantly from 48th or 49th where it has languished for decades, primarily driven by Benton County.

Benton County's income per capita for 2016 stood at $76,554, or 155.5 percent of of the national average, placing it 35th among the country's more than 3,100 counties and in the upper 98.9 percent of all counties, according to the data released earlier this month. The next closest counties in 2016 were second-ranked Pulaski with $47,834 and third place Union with $44,731.

Nationally per capita income stood at $49,246 for 2016, and for Arkansas it was $39,722, for a ranking of 43rd among states. Across the nation, per capita income by county ranged from as low as $16,267 in Wheeler County, Ga., to $199,635 in Teton County, Wyo.

Personal income is income received by, or on the behalf of, all persons from all sources, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.