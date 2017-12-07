I-40 among 25 deadliest roads

Interstate 40 is on the list of America's most deadly highways, according to Teletrac Navman, a company that analyzes trends in commercial transportation, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported today.

From 2011 to 2015, about 1,102 people were killed along the 2,555-mile stretch of coast-to-coast interstate that bisects Arkansas. During the four-year period, there were 30 traffic deaths on I-40 in Memphis, the deadliest spot on I-40.

The data Teletrac used were from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatal Accident Reporting System. Teletrac divided the total deaths by the length of highway to determine deaths per mile. On I-40, there were 0.43 death per mile during the period, ranking the highway No. 21 on a list of 25.

Leading the list was Florida's Interstate 4, which runs from Tampa to Daytona Beach. There were 165 deaths along the 132-mile stretch.