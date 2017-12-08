On the road, Mustangs fall to Zebras

Second-year Head Coach Billy Dixon and the Pine Bluff Zebras began the 2017-2018 season with a 30-point victory over the El Dorado Wildcats on Nov. 14.

Forrest City opened the season by suffering an 85-65 loss to Little Rock Central on the Mustangs home court.

The Mustangs followed that loss with two wins in their own Rumble on the Ridge Thanksgiving tournament. They opened 5A-East Conference play Tuesday by blowing out Wynne 60-47.

After that game Forrest City head coach Dwight Lofton credited his Mustangs for playing a solid defensive game and holding the Yellowjackets under 50 points.

On Thursday, Forrest City (3-3) ran into a determined Pine Bluff team losing 91-85 on the Zebras home floor.

Pine Bluff (5-2) won a Class 6A state championship in 2015, and were the runners-up the next season, while Forrest City won two Class 5A state titles in three years, the first coming in 2014 and the second in 2016.

Forrest City will host Nettleton tonight in a 5A-East Conference game at Mustang Arena.