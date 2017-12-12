T-H needs letters to Santa

The Times-Herald is needing all area children to write their letters to Santa and get those turned in at the newspaper so they can be included in this year’s Christmas section.

The letters will be published in our annual Christmas special section, which the Jolly Old Elf picks up every year.

Santa loves to read the letters and enjoys the pictures the children draw for him.

The deadline to submit letters and pictures for printing is Thursday, Dec. 14.

Letters and pictures may be sent by email to newspaper@thnews.com, by mail to P.O. Box 1699, Forrest City, AR 72336, or dropped off at the Times-Herald office located at 222 N. Izard Street in Forrest City.

The Times-Herald staff takes great care each year to ensure every child’s letter makes it to Santa’s mailbox.

Anyone wishing to purchase advertising space in the section may contact the newspaper by calling 870-633-3130.

The Christmas section will be published in the Wednesday, Dec. 20, edition of the Times-Herald.