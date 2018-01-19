Lady Mustangs go cold in loss to Lady Eagles

In the senior girls game played Thursday, both Forrest City and Greene County Tech started slowly, showing signs of trouble with their rhythm and consistency.

The Lady Eagles found both of those components in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 16 to 4 on the way to a 54-39 victory.

The Lady Eagles improve to 110-7 overall and 5-4 in the conference while the Lady Mustangs fall to 7-12 and 1-8.

Forrest City senior guard Ty Noment was held to just two points in the game and sophomore guard Shatayla Boyland was held scoreless while Kourtney Blanchett and Takyla Allen finished with 11 points each and Tykia Edwards finished with six.

In a first quarter that saw three ties and three lead changes, Forrest City pushed ahead 15-13 to begin the second frame.

Greene County Tech overtook the Lady Mustangs with less than a minute remaining in the first half to lead 24-22 at the half.

The Lady Eagles began to pull away in the third quarter using a 16 to 4 frame to lead 40-26 to start the fourth. By the five minute mark, Greene County tech led 46-29 and with just under a minute had settled into a 50-36 cushion.

Greene County Tech senior guard Allie Thomas led all scorers with 20 points. Thomas was 12 of 15 from the free throw line and dropped in eight free throws in the fourth quarter.

Kaylee Edgar finished with 10 points and Tiffany Gramling added 11 points.

As a team, the Lady Eagles were 24 of 32 at the foul line.

Forrest City is scheduled to play at Nettleton tonight.

*****

In the junior high girls game played Thursday, Greene County Tech blew past the Forrest City Junior Lady Mustangs 35-7 in a running clock “mercy rule” win.

GCTech led 13-2 after one quarter, 21-3 at the half and 35 to 7 after three quarters.

Forrest City did not score in the third quarter and GCT failed to score in the fourth.

*****

Nettleton improved to 7-0 in conference play by beating Batesville 48-43 Thursday in junior girls basketball.

Laila Eliotti and Auja Braison each scored 10 points for Nettleton (15-2). Nettleton led 15-12 after one quarter and 22-19 at halftime before Batesville took a 34-33 going in the fourth.

* * * * *

Paragould defeated Valley View 46-34 Thursday in junior girls basketball.

Olivia Hancock and Paige Glenn each scored 12 points for Paragould. Hunter Gibson led Valley View with 17.

*****

The Palestine-Wheatley Lady Patriots fell to Carlisle 58-20 in a senior girls game played at Carlisle. The Lady Bison improve to 15-3 overall.