Quorum Court passes resolution authorizing DRA grant application

During a regular meeting held Tuesday evening, the St. Francis County Quorum Court passed a resolution to allow the county to apply for a Delta Regional Authority grant to improve roadways along Sanyo Road.

St. Francis County Judge Gary Hughes presented the resolution to the court and explained that the resolution authorized the county, through the Quorum Court, to apply for the grant. He said the grant would be used to repair the roadways along Sanyo Road around the former Sanyo Manufacturing building. The former Sanyo property was purchased by Shandong Ruyi, a Chinese textile company, in May.

"This is simply a grant that is being sought to assist the Ruyi project. It is simply a grant to help them improve the roadway," Hughes said.

According to documents provided by the county judge's office, the grant is administered through the Delta Regional Authority, a federal and state partnership between eight states, including Arkansas. The grant is designed to "remedy severe and chronic economic distress by stimulating economic development…"

Hughes said the grant had to come through the Quorum Court because the grant had to "flow through a county or city."

If received, the grant will be deposited into the county's bank account until it can be allocated to the proposed project. However, Hughes assured the court that the grant will not impact any county funds.

"If we get the grant, the funds will be deposited in the bank account, in special funds, and we will have to allocate it at the appropriate time," he said. "It uses no county money, it uses no county general funds and it uses no county funds whatsoever."

The resolution also allows Economic Development Association (EDA) and Community Development Block (CDBG) grants, which total $2 million, to be allocated to the grant award.

Justice Leodis Williams made a motion to approve the resolution, and it was passed unanimously.

A budget committee meeting was held prior to the regular meeting to hear budget requests from the St. Francis County Sheriff's Department.

SFC Sheriff Bobby May informed the court that he intended to promote one of his deputies from the rank of sergeant to captain and that he felt a base pay increase was justified for the promotion. May requested that the captain's starting salary increase to $16 from $14.76.

"I want to promote Sgt. Eddie Adamson to captain and make him assistant to my chief deputy," he said. "I would like to have that pay increased to $16 an hour."

Justice Charles Jones asked May if the pay increase would impact the county general fund. "It's not going to have an effect of the budget, right?" he said.

May said the salary increase would come out of the Interstate 40 fund and would not have any impact on the county budget. He noted that Adamson's rank increase would also bring more job responsibilities.

The budget committee passed the pay increase request unanimously.

After voting on the pay increase, Justice Regan Hill said that he was concerned about budget changes after the budget had been passed.

"Every month, we have been making changes and things that we don't normally do. I don't think there's anybody who can tell us today how much money we have spent or altered since we passed the '18 budget," he said.

Hill said the committee had "worked hard…to put a budget together" and that many of the budget changes "could have [been] done in the budget process." He suggested that there must be an emergency situation for department heads to alter their budgets outside of the budgeting period.

Hughes said he would get approval from the justices before calling a budget committee.

May objected to Hill's comments, saying that budget changes were a necessary part of running county departments. Part of the issue, he said, is the difficulty in anticipating future needs.

"It's really hard to sit down, prepare a budget and look into the future," May said.

May expressed concerns that department heads should have the "freedom to come before the court" to request budget changes in order to run their departments.

"I think any elected official should be able to come before this Quorum Court and alter their budget anytime because it's hard to foresee problems," he said.

During the regular meeting, the court approved the 2018 calendar for county employees. The calendar, according to Hughes, follows the state's holiday calendar, with one exception.

"We usually follow the state's holidays and hours. Last year, we worked on Columbus Day, which is a state holiday, I believe, and exchanging that for an extra day at Christmas, which would give us three days at Christmas," Hughes said.

Justices voted to approve a uniform allowance increase for two sheriff's department employees that had been recommended in the Nov. 21 budget meeting. The allowance increased from $60 per month per individual to $200 per month per individual.

The court also approved Emily Holley to serve on the St. Francis Museum Board, on the recommendation of Justice Ernestine Weaver. Holley will represent District #5.